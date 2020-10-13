HyperX Cloud Flight wireless gaming headphones just $100 for Prime Day

Prime Day deals are heating up, and we're seeing plenty of discounts on gaming products. With rare deals on some of the best gaming headsets, there's never been a better opportunity for you to treat yourself to a more immersive audio experience.

For a limited time, Amazon has the HyperX Cloud Flight Wireless Gaming Headset on sale for $99. That's $40 off and one of the best Prime Day gaming deals yet.

HyperX Cloud Flight - Wireless Gaming Headset: was $139 now $99 @ Amazon

HyperX's Cloud series headphones have made a name for themselves thanks to superior comfort, immersive audio and detachable noise-cancelling microphones. The wireless version of the Cloud Flight offers all of these features in addition to a 30-hour battery life. With Prime Day discounts applied, you can grab this headset for $40 off right now.View Deal

HyperX's wireless headset remains a step ahead of the competition, thanks to a detachable noise cancelling microphone, immersive audio and ridiculously long 30 hours of battery life.

In addition to being feature-packed, this headset is incredibly light, thanks to the brand's signature memory foam construction. An adjustable steel slider ensures the headset remains comfortably in place during marathon gaming sessions. Coming in at just under $100, you'll be hard pressed to find a gaming headset that offers a better value than the Cloud Flight Wireless.

We're rounding up the best Prime Day sales all week, so stay posted to Tom's Guide for more deals. Don't forget to follow our Prime Day Under $100 must-haves guide for more gadgets that won't break the bank.

