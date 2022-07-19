How to watch Trying season 3 online: release date and time

One of the most underappreciated TV shows on Apple TV Plus is returning for its third outing this week, and it's almost time to watch Trying season 3. While Ted Lasso might pinch all the headlines, wannabe parents Nikki (Esther Smith) and Jason (Rafe Spall) give him a run for his money in the endearing department without a question.

The first season of the show saw the 30-somethings make their way through the rigorous adoption approval process. While Trying’s sophomore season saw Nikki and Jason struggle to match with a child to complete their family. However, the finale of season two saw them finally bring their foster child, Princess, home only for them to discover her younger brother also needed a family to take him in.

Trying season 3 will see the duo attempt to adjust to life as first-time foster parents to not one but two young children, and based on the trailer it looks like the hapless pair will be getting into their usual scrapes and misadventures. This season won’t be without drama however because just as Nikki and Jason have got everything they’ve ever wanted it could all be torn away from them.

It won’t just be Nikki and Jason trying to adjust to such huge life changes this season either, the show’s equally charming supporting cast will be along for the ride. Best friends Erica (Ophelia Lovibond) and Freddy (Oliver Chris) are confirmed to be returning, as well as Nikki’s sister Karen (Sian Brooke) and her eccentric husband (Darren Boyd).

Trying is one of Apple TV Plus’ best shows, and its return comes not a moment too soon. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Trying season 3 online.

When does Trying season 3 come out?

Trying season 3 will hit Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab) on Friday (July 22) with its first two episodes released on that date. The eight-episode season will roll out on a weekly basis from there, with one new episode hitting the streaming service each of the following Fridays for the next six weeks.

How to watch Trying season 3 for free online

You can sample Trying season 3 for free, provided you've not signed up for Apple's streaming service before. That's thanks to the Apple TV Plus 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

Trying season 3 trailer

Trying season 3 trailer

Last month Apple gave us our first look at Trying season 3 via a two-minute trailer. This sneak peek sets up what will likely be the biggest storylines of the season: Nikki and Jason have just 12 weeks to prove they are capable of providing a home for two children. A matter that will only be complicated by the fact their landlord plans to sell their home, potentially leaving them without suitable accommodation for Princess and her brother. The trailer also suggests that Trying’s gentle tone and light, but enjoyable, humor will persist in its third season which is a very good thing in our books.

Trying season 3 episodes schedule

There are eight episodes in Trying season 3, and Apple TV Plus will release the first two episodes together on July 22. The next six episodes arrive one at a time on the following Fridays.

Trying season 3 episode 1: July 22

Trying season 3 episode 2: July 22

Trying season 3 episode 3: July 29

Trying season 3 episode 4: August 5

Trying season 3 episode 5: August 12

Trying season 3 episode 6: August 19

Trying season 3 episode 7: August 26

Trying season 3 episode 8: September 2

How to watch Trying season 3 from anywhere

If you're stuck abroad — in one of the few countries where Apple TV Plus is not available — you will likely run into geo-fenced restrictions on the platforms and services you can use. But with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Trying season 3 and all the other shows you want on the services you already pay for no matter where you are.

Based on our testing, the best VPN is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab), which is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV.