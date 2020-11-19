How to watch Supernatural series finale online: Trailer, air date and time

Supernatural series finale start time, channel The series finale of Supernatural airs Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

It's the end of the road and time to watch the Supernatural series finale. Yes, T'he CW drama is concluding after 15 seasons and we must say farewell forever to the Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

The Supernatural series finale is preceded by a one-hour special looking back at the fantasy series and featuring interviews with the cast and crew. Then, the finale itself is titled "Carry On," which may come from the show's unofficial theme song, Kansas’ "Carry On Wayward Son."

In the series finale, Sam and Dean go on one final ride to save people and hunt demons. Co-showrunner Andrew Dabb told Entertainment Weekly that it's "a little bit more of an old-school episode."

The penultimate episode featured the Winchesters facing off against Chuck (Rob Benedict) and witnessing Jack (Alexander) become a new God. Co-showrunner Robert Singer, who directed the finale, said it is a "a very emotional episode. It's a personal story, really, about the boys. The season myth really ends at [episode] 19 and this is a bit of a coda to that."

Here is everything to know about how to watch Supernatural series finale online.

How to watch Supernatural series finale from anywhere on Earth

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Supernatural series finale if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Supernatural series finale in the US

In the U.S., fans can watch the Supernatural series finale on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW.

The broadcast network can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch The CW on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

How to watch Supernatural series finale in the UK

Brits can get their Winchester fix by watching Supernatural season 15 every Friday on the 4Music channel.

But since their episode schedule is weeks behind U.S. fans, any Americans abroad who want to watch the Supernatural series finale with services they already pay for should check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Supernatural series finale in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Supernatural series finale at the same time as Americans — Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 p.m. on CTV Sci Fi Channel.

Supernatural series finale trailer

The promo for the Supernatural series finale bills it as a "two-hour event." The first hour is the retrospective special and the second hour is the actual finale episode.