'The Boys' reveals 'Supernatural' new details about season 5 — here's what's coming

"The Boys" season 5 is still probably about a year away. But we now know at least one scene to expect from the show's final season.

Fans of the show "Supernatural" know that season 5 of "The Boys" has a greater purpose than just ending the saga of Butcher vs. Homelander. It is also a long-awaited on-screen reunion for the former show's three big stars: Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

In an interview with TV Insider, "The Boys" show creator Eric Kripke revealed that yes, not only will all three be in the show this season — which had already been confirmed in an Instagram post (see above) — but that the three are guaranteed to share the screen together. At least once.

“It’s a blast. We already shot it," revealed Kripke. “I will confirm that Jared, Jensen, and Misha are all in the same frame together, and in the same storyline, and interacting with each other.”

For "Supernatural" fans, that has to be a huge relief. Of course, it was almost a certainty that Kripke, who created the long-running CW show starring Ackles, Padalecki and Collins, would ensure the reunion was done right.

“Having the five of us back together on set, filming, was just so fun and like a high school reunion," added former "Supernatural" director Phil Sgriccia, who will be directing the season 5 premiere: "Fifteen Inches of Sheer Dynamite." "You immediately fall into all your old patterns.”

Kripke also shared Sgriccia's warm feelings about the backdoor "Supernatural" reunion. “It was really heartwarming and nice to like immediately be brought back to these guys that I love and haven’t had them all together, at least in a professional capacity, in years and years," he chimed in. "So it was really, really meaningful.”

As for what will happen when the trio is on screen together? We know Ackles is reprising his role as Soldier Boy from previous seasons, but Padalecki and Collins's roles are still under wraps.

Make sure to follow our "The Boys" season 5 coverage to stay on top of all the latest updates.