How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online without cable right now

It's almost time for a capital-sized dose of fresh new drama when you watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online, even if you don't have cable. Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo and Mia Thornton are all back and ready to roll. They'll be joined by former housewife Charisse Jackson Jordan and new friend Jacqueline Blake.

RHOP season 7 start time, channel Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premieres Sunday (Oct. 9) at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo (via Sling (opens in new tab)or Fubo (opens in new tab)).

Gizelle's kids are hitting their late teens, so it's a bittersweet time for her as they get closer to leaving the nest. She's also dating, with the possibility of rekindling a flame from the past. Karen is feeling better than ever after a "refresh," though husband Ray is concerned about the impact on their daughter.

Newly separated Ashley is looking for a home for herself and her boys, but husband Michael remains on the scene. Robyn is happily engaged to Juan, though wedding bells keep getting pushed back.

Dr. Wendy is doing it all, juggling on-air appearances with her candle business and a new cafe venture — but Eddie thinks it's too much. Mia comes under fire for implying she has cancer on social media while still awaiting tests.

Charrisse returns the show as a friend, though Karen is mysteriously avoiding her. And new pal Jacqueline is super tight with Mia.

Here's everything you need to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online. Plus, watch a sneak peek video below:

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you have to miss Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 if you're away from home. Watching RHOP's new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN. It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 premiere Sunday, October 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.

Bravo is available with a cable package. If you have a cable login, you can also watch RHOP on demand or online at BravoTV.com (opens in new tab).

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives live on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

Sling TV is one of the most affordable cable TV alternatives on the market. The Sling Blue package comes with Bravo, as well as 40+ other top channels.

Fubo.TV is a great live TV service. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Bravo.

After airing on Bravo, Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 will be available to stream on Peacock.

Peacock has a great library, including the Real Housewives franchise. Peacock Free offers thousands of TV episodes and movies — no subscription needed. Sign up for Peacock Premium ($4.99/month) and get even more content, including originals like the Bel-Air reboot and next-day airings of current shows.

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 in Canada

RHOP fans in Canada can tune into season 7 at the same time and day as their American neighbors, Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Slice, if you get the channel through your cable provider.

If you are traveling in Canada and want to access the streaming services you already pay for, you'll need ExpressVPN (opens in new tab).

How to watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 in the UK and Australia

UK and Australian viewers can watch Real Housewives of Potomac season 7 online at Hayu (opens in new tab) the day after it airs in the U.S.

Hayu is a streaming service that costs £4.99 / $6.99 AUD per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Anyone who wants to watch RHOP live with a service they already have, ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) can help.