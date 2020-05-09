How to watch Feeding America Comedy Festival online: Start time, channel, lineup

For a good laugh and a good cause, watch Feeding America Comedy Festival online this Sunday. The special, which airs first on NBC, brings together a bunch of comedy's biggest stars to support and raise money for America's largest hunger-relief organization, Feeding America.

Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and comedian-turned-entrepreneur Byron Allen will serve as co-hosts for the two-hour comedy special. Other luminaries making appearances include Kevin Hart, Billy Crystal, Will Ferrell, Wanda Sykes, Adam Sandler and Eddie Murphy. The benefit is co-produced by Funny or Die.

Feeding America Comedy Festival start time, channel The Feeding America Comedy Festival airs Sunday, May 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC.

"Laughter is often the best medicine, and we are extremely motivated to bring attention to issues of food insecurity, and to assist in providing meals to families across the country who are financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Byron Allen, Founder/Chair/CEO of Entertainment Studios/Allen Media Group.

Viewers will be encouraged to contribute to Feeding America during the broadcast.

This is the second benefit special in support of Feeding America. Recently, Amy Poehler led a Parks and Recreation reunion to raise money for the charity.

How to watch Feeding America Comedy Festival online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the Feeding America Comedy Festival. Watching it live can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), which lets you stream the show from wherever you go.

The best VPN service is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.

How to watch Feeding America Comedy Festival in the US

US viewers can watch the Feeding America Comedy Festival on Sunday, May 10 from 7 to 9 p.m. Eastern on NBC, if they have a digital antenna or a cable TV package. It will also air concurrently on The Weather Channel and Comedy.TV network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Blindspot live on several live TV streaming services (depending on your region), including Sling TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which offering a Happy Hour Across America promotion that lets you watch for free from 5 p.m. to midnight Eastern.

Our second choice is Hulu With Live TV, which also has original programming like Ramy, High Fidelity and PEN15. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is a better choice if you want to record a lot of shows, since it offers a Cloud DVR with unlimited storage.

Right now, you can sign up for Sling TV and watch for free during Sling Blue's Happy Hour period from 5 pm to midnight. Sling Blue includes more than 50 channels including NBC (in select cities), Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

Hulu + Live TV offers more than 65 channels, including local networks like NBC, ABC, CBS and Fox in select cities. You can also watch your favorite cable channels, like Bravo, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, FX, Syfy and TNT. And you also get regular Hulu, with its vast library of content, including original programming.View Deal

How to watch Feeding America Comedy Festival in the UK

This is no joke: There doesn't seem to be a UK channel for Feeding America Comedy Festival. Americans abroad can watch along by using a VPN such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Feeding America Comedy Festival in Canada

Like the Brits, Canadians looking to chuckle don't have a native option. Americans visiting the great white north can watch Feeding America Comedy Festival live by using ExpressVPN.

Feeding America Comedy Festival lineup

So. Many. Comedy. Stars. The lineup for Feeding America Comedy Festival is a who's who's of who's hot in the comedy scene right now.

The hosts are Kenan Thompson, Billy Crystal, Tiffany Haddish and Byron Allen. Here is the list of who else is appearing on the special.