How to live stream Bills vs. Texans: Watch this NFL Wild Card game

The Buffalo Bills and the Houston Texans are playing what might be the most evenly fought game in the first week of the NFL Playoffs. And if you're looking to live stream Bills vs. Texans to catch this highly anticipated matchup, you're in the right place.

On one side is the 10-6 Bills, which will take the field with an outstanding defense. On the other is the 10-6 Texans, which will be hoping to confuse the Bills defense with an explosive offense. And along the way, most watchers will know the game is a coin toss. In fact, Las Vegas odds suggest the Texans are a slight favorite and are giving the Bills two-and-a-half points. The Texans moneyline is -145.

When both teams take to the field on Saturday, January 4, the stakes will be high. And chances are, it might be one of the most exciting games of the weekend.

Here's how to live stream the Bills vs. Texans NFL Wild Card game, as well as its start time and channels.

Bills vs. Texans start time, channel

The Bills vs. Texans game starts at 4:35 p.m. ET on Saturday, January 4. The game will air on ABC.

How do I use a VPN to live stream Bills vs. Texans?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the game, a virtual private network, or VPN , could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access the game as if you were at home.

We've evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

ExpressVPN: Express VPN can access more than 3,000 servers spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How can I live stream the Bills vs. Texans game without a cable or satellite subscription?

One of the great things about the NFL Playoffs is that even if you’ve cut the cord, you can still easily pick up the games over the air with a tuner, thanks to them airing on broadcast networks. And since the game will be on ABC, you can do just that.

But if you’d rather stream the game, there are plenty of ways to do it.

Here’s a guide to the streaming services you can watch the game:

Hulu's Live TV package costs $55 per month for 60 channels, including ABC. You can also record up to 50 hours of programming to Hulu's cloud DVR.

YouTube TV: The $50-a-month YouTube TV has more than 70 channels, including ABC. YouTube TV also has an unlimited cloud DVR storage.