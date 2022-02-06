Hot sleepers, Bear’s new cooling mattress is now up to $999 off

Bear has made a name for itself making luxury memory foam and hybrid mattresses, and you can now save up to $999 and get up to $500 of free bedding when you take home Bear’s new cooling Elite Hybrid. Simply use the discount code TGBEAR25 at checkout.

This copper gel memory foam hybrid is designed with various cooling technologies to help regulate temperature. It also offers zoned hip and shoulder support, plus high levels of pressure relief. You can also save 25% off sitewide on any other Bear bed or accessory thanks to the brand’s Presidents’ Day mattress sale.

Bear is regarded as one of the best mattresses for athletes and fitness enthusiasts because its range is designed to boost physical recovery during sleep. But any sleeper can enjoy good comfort, support and pressure relief from these mattresses. Plus, you’ll get a year’s trial to put your new Bear to the test.

Bear Elite Hybrid mattress: from $1,865 $1,399 at Bear

Save up to $999 - Bear’s memory foam hybrid is perfect for hot sleepers and sports a cushioned cover infused with a variety of fabrics to deliver all-night cooling. Choose from three levels of firmness to best suit your body weight and sleep position, and you’ll get a free Sleep Bundle with up to $500 of free bedding.

Bear mattress sale: save 25% sitewide at Bear

All Bear mattresses and beds are 25% off and you’ll get free gifts with mattress purchases. The Bear Original is down to just $561, with a queen size priced $749. There are four Bear mattresses to pick from, and with 25% off plus a free Sleep Bundle (pillows, sheets and a mattress protector), now is a good time to buy.

All Bear mattresses come on a 365-night risk-free mattress trial and have a Lifetime Warranty, plus there’s free shipping and returns. Only a few brands (think Nectar, DreamCloud and Avocado Green) can rival that, and it’s a rare occurrence in the world of luxury cooling mattresses.

The new Bear Elite Hybrid mattress in a box comes in several sizes (from twin to Cal king) and your choice of three levels of firmness: luxury firm, luxury plush, or extra firm. The cooling comfort begins with a hand-quilted cushioned cover made with fabrics developed to deliver all-night cooling.

These include Bear’s signature Celliant fiber, a patented technology that converts your body’s natural energy into infrared light, sending it into your tissue and muscles to boost circulation and oxygen during sleep.

This 35cm tall cooling hybrid mattress is also made with copper-infused memory foam and individually encased pocketed spring coils. These work together to dissipate excess body heat while contouring to your body. A layer of zoned and cut comfort foam then boosts airflow while handling pressure relief across five zoned areas to reduce muscle tension.

Three other hybrid and memory foam mattresses are also 25% off in the Bear sale, plus a range of bed frames, including an adjustable bed base. Prices start from just $561 for the entry-level Bear Original, which is a competitive price for a well-rated all-foam mattress.

