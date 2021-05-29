Haney vs Linares live stream: How to watch online and start time

Haney vs Linares live stream start time The main event of Haney vs. Linares is tonight at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8:15 p.m. PT / 4:15 a.m. BST.

It's going to be streamed online on DAZN.

Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Saturday's Haney vs Linares live stream is the big test for the former, a young up-and-comer. In the main event, the WBC Lightweight Champion will defend his title against a true challenge: Jorge Linares, the former three-division world champ.

The marquee fight, coming to us from Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, is also a test of Haney's undefeated stream. He's gone 25-0, with 18 knockouts, and some of those previous wins were short work for him. This will mark Haney's third title defense, and he knows Linares is the best he's ever fought.

As if to give Linares more reason to not take this lightly, the young Haney told the press that he "grew up watching Linares." If that's not a polite way to call your opponent old, we don't know what is.

As of Friday afternoon, Vegas has Haney at the overwhelming favorite at -1600 (bet $1,600 to win $100), and Linares at +880 (bet $100 to win $880).

Here's everything you need to know to get a Haney vs Linares live stream:

Haney vs Linares live streams in the US

Americans have one way and only way to watch Haney vs Linares — in da zone, aka DAZN. The $19.99 per month service is becoming a hot destination for fight night fans.

Haney vs Linares live streams in the UK

DAZN is also the place to watch Haney vs Linares in the United Kingdom. The service costs £1.99 per month.

As noted above, the main card starts at 1 a.m. BST and you'll need to stay up late for the main event, which is expected to start at 4:15 a.m. local BST. Best of luck.

Haney vs Linares live streams in Canada

Our friends to the north will also see Haney vs Linares on DAZN — and new subscribers can watch for free thanks to the service's 30 day free trial. The service costs $19.99 per month.

Haney vs Linares live stream card

Jorge Linares vs Devin Haney (c) for the WBC Lightweight title

Melissa Hernandez vs Chantelle Cameron (c) for the WBC Women’s Junior Welterweight title

Jason Quigley vs. Shane Mosley Jr. (Middleweight)

Martin J. Ward vs. Azinga Fuzile (IBF Junior Lightweight eliminator)

Khalil Coe vs. TBA (Light Heavyweight)

Reshat Mati vs. Gilberto Espinoza Zarata (Welterweight)

Ramla Ali vs. Mikayla Nebel (Women's Featherweight)

Amari Jones vs. Jonathan Ryan Burrs (Junior Middleweight)​

How to watch Haney vs Linares live streams with a VPN

Even if you're out of the bubble and somewhere that DAZN does not service, you don't need to miss Haney vs Linares or try and watch it on an unfamiliar streaming service. Thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network), your devices can appear to be on international soil when you're actually in the U.S. – ideal for international fans on taking a winter holiday. Our favorite is ExpressVPN: