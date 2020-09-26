Google Pixel 5 release date just leaked — here's when you can get it

If you were planning on picking up a new Pixel phone this fall, you may be waiting longer than expected, at least if you had your eye on the upcoming Pixel 4a 5G . A new leak revealing ship dates for Google’s upcoming phone promises a lengthy delay for the 5G version of the Pixel 4a.

The shipping schedule come courtesy of Jon Prosser , whose Twitter-posted leaks have proved accurate more often than not. Prosser claims to have the shipping details for both the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 , which are expected to make their debut this week at Google’s Sept. 30 product event.

Pre-orders both new Google phones will begin the same day as Google’s event, according to Prosser, and the Pixel 5 will ship approximately two weeks later on Oct. 15. Nothing out of the ordinary there.

It’s the Pixel 4a 5G ship date that will raise some eyebrows. A “Just Black” version of the phone isn’t expected to ship until November 19, according to Prosser. That’s a full month-and-a-half after the phone is announced.

Pixel 5 5G(Just Black & Subtle Sage)- Preorder: Sep 30- Launch: October 15They made an oopsie with the 4a 😂👇Pixel 4a 5G (Just Black)- Preorder: Sep 30- Launch: Nov 19Pixel 4a 5G (Clearly White)- Delayed to 2021 😂(Will most likely be canceled altogether) pic.twitter.com/Qh4L0TZ3RySeptember 25, 2020

“They made an oopsie with the 4a,” Prosser tweeted.

Then there’s the case of the “Clearly White” Pixel 4a 5G. That’s apparently not shipping until 2021 — if it even arrives at all. Prosser believes that version of the phone will just get canceled.

The gap in ship times for the Pixel 4a 5G is puzzling, though it could be that Google’s budget 5G phone has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic that delayed other phone launches this year. The standard Pixel 4a didn’t launch until August and rival Apple has yet to unveil its iPhone 12, after showing off new phones during the previous eight Septembers.

Prosser’s tweet contains some other information about the Pixel 5, namely that it will be available in Just Black and Subtle Sage. That latter color seemingly confirms the green version of the Pixel 5 tweeted out by others earlier this week.

We already know plenty about what to expect with the Pixel 5, thanks to a variety of leaks. The phone should feature a 6-inch screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Snapdragon 765G processor. The Pixel 4a 5G has that same chipset with a 6.2-inch display, though its screen will refresh at the standard 60Hz rate.

Google has already told us to expect the Pixel 4a 5G to cost $499. The Pixel 5’s price is unknown, though rumors suggest it will sell for $699.