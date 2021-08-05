Ghost of Tsushima co-op multiplayer gets standalone release for $20

Sucker Punch revealed today that Ghost of Tsushima: Legends will be released as a standalone game later this year. This will allow players who weren’t interested in the single player experience a chance to try out the game’s cooperative multiplayer mode.

Legends was a “free” multiplayer mode released as DLC for those that bought Ghost of Tsushima. Developers/publishers like Rockstar and Activision have made releasing this type of content as a standalone game the norm. Sucker Punch’s announcement, however, is exciting given the nature of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. It isn’t a Battle Royale mode like Warzone or an expansive multiplayer experience like GTA Online. Instead, Legends is more akin to Bloodborne’s Chalice Dungeons, something that was small enough to stay as an extra game mode to play once the campaign was completed. That’s all going to change in a few weeks though as Sucker Punch plans to expand on what Legends offers players, including adding a new competitive mode called Rivals.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends’ Rivals mode pits two teams of two against one another in a race to defeat the most enemies. The goal is to quickly dispatch foes in order to collect Magatama needed to purchase hinderances; you can curse the other team with constant health drain or prevent them from making purchases. Once a certain amount of Magatama is spent, the Final Stand wave of enemies will appear. The first team to defeat them will claim victory.

The competitive Rivals mode is just one of several new features coming to Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. Some updates, like gameplay balances, new trophies and weekly Survival Nightmare challenges, will go live on August 20th — the same day that the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches. The major updates (like Rivals) will become available on September 3rd alongside Legends’ standalone release. Fans will be able to purchase it from the PlayStation Store for $19.99 on a PS4 or PS5. And they won’t have to worry about picking one version over the other; it’ll be possible for them to play with friends regardless of what copy of Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (separately or bundled with the full game) they own.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends has always been an entertaining add-on to a great game. Not only will new players get a chance to try out Legends, given the lower price point, but a standalone release and scheduled updates means that Sucker Punch plans to support the game for the foreseeable future.