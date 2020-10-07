Forget Prime Day — TCL's amazing QLED TV is finally on sale

Prime Day is almost here and eBay is out to prove that Amazon isn't the only retailer with Prime Day TV deals.

For a limited time, Electronic Express via eBay has the new TCL 55-inch 4K Mini-LED QLED TV on sale for $552.49 via coupon code "PFALL15". That's $97 off and the first deal we've seen for this 2020 TV. As far as TV deals are concerned — this isn't just any TV, but one of the best models on the market right now.

TCL 55" Mini-LED QLED 4K TV: was $649 now $552 @ eBay

The TCL 6-Series (R635) is one of the best 4K TVs on the market. This mid-range set uses a mix of quantum dot technology and mini-LED backlighting to offer some of the best picture quality we've seen in a sub-$1,000 TV. It also includes voice search with a microphone built right into the remote. Use coupon "PFALL15" to drop its price to $552.49. View Deal

The TCL 6-Series (R635) offer tremendous bang for your buck. In fact, it's one of the best TVs of 2020. In our TCL 6-Series Roku TV review, we dubbed it the best TV value of 2020.

This mid-range set combines QLED technology with mini-LED backlighting to offer picture quality that rivals TVs twice its price. The backlight performance on the TCL 6-Series is very good, with the set's dimming zones doing an admirable job of providing high contrast light and dark with minimal haloing.

The TV's combination of QLED panel and mini-LED backlight reduced or eliminated many of the issues we normally encounter with LCD. For instance, we didn’t notice any shadows along the edges or in the corners of the display and the backlight consistency across the entire screen looked perfect. The TV was also great for gaming with a THX Certified Game Mode.

Amazon currently has this TV at its full price of $649. Truth be told, we don't think Amazon will top this deal, so get this solid deal while you can.