Black Friday deal: Walmart slashes 14-inch HP laptop to $279

If you've been waiting to snag a good laptop on the cheap, one of the best Black Friday deals just landed early. We've found a 14-inch budget laptop at its lowest price ever.

Yes, for a limited time, Walmart's got the HP 14 Laptop on sale for $279. That's a discount of $120 from its standard price of $399 (that's savings of 30% off!). Yes, Walmart's claiming the regular price is $469, but we know better, as our HP 14 Laptop review says otherwise.

HP 14 Laptop: was $399 now $279 @ Walmart:

Budget laptops don't need to short you on quality. This laptop features a solid Core i3 CPU, a comfortable keyboard for typing your next blog post or essay and a crisp 1080p screen. It's currently $120 off at Walmart.

We've tested a ton of sub-$500 laptops, enough to know how little to expect below $300. That's why we're excited to see that this Windows 10 laptop has a 128GB SSD, a 10th Gen Core i3 CPU and (shockingly) a sharp 1080p screen.

Also, you'll be happy to hear that this laptop features a comfortable keyboard that enabled a fast 10fastfingers.com typing test score of 72 words per minute.

And in terms of what you should expect in terms of performance, we saw this laptop offer solid responsiveness even with 20 Google Chrome tabs and two 1080p YouTube videos open.

This is probably a low price for the month on this laptop, but we wouldn't be surprised to see some serious seals on laptops land in our Cyber Monday deals page.