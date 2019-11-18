Black Friday comes early: Google Home Mini now just $25 at Walmart

Black Friday Walmart deals have started early. Today the website is giving the Google Home Mini a $24 discount, dropping the price of the compact smart speaker from $49 to $25.

We expect to see more discounts on Google Home products like the Nest Mini and Nest Hub Max next week during Black Friday. But the Google Home Mini for $25 is a solid deal for a Google Assistant-enabled smart speaker at any time.

Google Home Mini: was $49 now $25 @ Amazon

The low-cost Google Home Mini smart speaker packs Google Assistant, making it an excellent smart home entry point.View Deal

As you'll see in our Google Home Mini review, it makes the device an accessible smart home entry point. You can ask a Google Home Mini to play music, set a timer, give you a weather report and control your smart home gadgets with your voice. Any smart home device that works with Google Assistant is compatible with the Home Mini.

When it comes to looks, the Google Home Mini is small and round with curved sides. Like with the larger Google Home, the top of the Mini is swathed in a gray fabric, which adds to its homeyness.

As for sound, the Google Home Mini is mighty for its size. It's not designed to be a primary audio source, but it sounds great in most kitchen or bedroom spaces.



