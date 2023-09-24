Berlin Marathon live stream 2023: How to watch online from anywhere

Both Eliud Kipchoge and Tigist Assefa smashed the Berlin Marathon records a year ago. Can they whittle even more seconds – or, in Assefa's case, another quarter of an hour – off their own PBs this weekend? If Kipchoge manages to pull it off, he'll have broken the world record three times in the past six years in the German capital.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch the Berlin Marathon from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE.

2023 Berlin Marathon live streams: TV schedule, dates The 2023 Berlin Marathon takes place on Sunday (Sep. 24).

► Time — 2:50 a.m. ET / 11:50 p.m. PT (Sep. 23) / 7:50 a.m. BST / 4:50 p.m. AEST

► Germany — RBB (FREE STREAM)

► Spain — RTVE (FREE STREAM)

► Austria — ORF (FREE STREAM)

► U.S. — FloTrack

► U.K. — FloTrack

► Australia — FloTrack

► Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

Only something truly out of this world can eclipse a Kipchoge record, and Assefa achieved precisely that a year ago. The Ethiopian former 800m runner's time of 2:15:37 set a new course record, was the fifth-fastest women's marathon in history and, perhaps most extraordinary of all, wiped 18 minutes off her previous personal best. It was the stuff of legend, and the 29-year-old will hit the streets of Berlin alongside last year's half-marathon winner here, Sheila Chepkirui of Kenya.

It's Chepkirui's compatriot Kipchoge who'll be attracting most of the attention Berlin, though, as he goes for his fifth title in six attempts. However, despite dominating this course over the past decade, the 38-year-old will be racing with a point to prove after his disappointing sixth-place finish in Boston in April. Has he still got it, or is this the year Amos Kipruto pips his teammate to the post?

The event also includes inline skating, handbike and wheelchair races, and here's how to watch a 2023 Berlin Marathon live stream online from anywhere.

FREE Berlin Marathon live streams

The 2023 Berlin Marathon is being live streamed for free on RBB in Germany (from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. CEST), RTVE in Spain, and ORF in Austria.

But what if you're based in one of those countries but aren't at home to catch that free Berlin Marathon coverage? Maybe you're on holiday and don't want to spend money on pay TV in another country, when you'd usually be able to watch the race for free at home?

Don't worry — you can watch it via a VPN instead. We'll show you how to do that below.

Berlin Marathon live streams around the world

It's only natural that you might want to watch a Berlin Marathon live stream from your home country, but what if you're not there during the event?

Look no further than a VPN, or virtual private network. A VPN makes it look as if you're surfing the web from your home country, rather than the one you're in. That means you can access the streaming services you already pay for, from anywhere on Earth. Or anywhere that has an internet connection, at least.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favorite right now is ExpressVPN . It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Safety, speed and simplicity combine to make ExpressVPN our favorite VPN service. It's also compatible with loads of devices and there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you want to try it out.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view coverage from Germany, you'd select Germany from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to RBB or another website and watch the 2023 Berlin Marathon live stream.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the U.S.

If you're happy to get up extremely early (or stay up very late) to watch the Berlin Marathon in the U.S., you can do so via FloTrack.

A subscription costs $29.99 per month or $210 per year (which works out at $17.50 monthly).

If you already use the service but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can live stream the Berlin Marathon by using a good VPN.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in the U.K.

FloTrack is also the place to watch the Berlin Marathon in the U.K. and, again, a subscription to the streamer costs US$29.99 (approximately £25) per month or US$210 (around £170) per year.

And if you're not in the U.K. right now, you can still follow the Berlin Marathon live stream by using one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Canada

Long distance running fans in Canada can watch the 2023 Berlin Marathon on FloTrack too. A FloTrack subscription is priced at US$29.99 (approximately CA$40) per month or US$210 (around CA$280) per year.

Not at home right now? Use ExpressVPN or another VPN service to tap into your home coverage from anywhere.

How to watch Berlin Marathon live streams in Australia

The 2023 Berlin Marathon is being shown on FloTrack in Australia as well, with a subscription costing US$29.99 (approximately AU$47) per month or US$210 (around AU$325) per year.

Away from your Australia home right now? You can simply use a VPN, such as ExpressVPN, to watch the race as if you were back in Oz.