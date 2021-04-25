Avocado's Earth Month sale can save you $200 on one of the best organic mattresses

Leading organic mattress brand Avocado is celebrating Earth Month with a $200 price cut on the Avocado Latex Mattress . That means you can grab the all-foam, organic mattress for as little as $999 (was $1,199) - just use promo code EARTH at checkout.

The Avocado Latex Mattress combines nine inches of firm, supportive, organic latex with a soft, organic cotton and wool cover. It's a lower profile mattress, but with each layer cut into concave waves, Avocado is able to create support for three zones of contouring, while also reducing motion transfer.

Avocado is well known for its high quality mattresses - the brand is featured in our best mattress guide - and the Avocado Latex Mattress is its most sustainable: it's 100% organic and biodegradable. The all natural latex is GOLS certified, as is the organic wool and cotton used in the upper layers.

We've rounded up the best deals from the Avocado mattress sales here on this page, and you'll also find plenty more cheap mattress deals elsewhere on the site. (It's worth pointing out the company will likely announce its Memorial Day mattress sale in the next few weeks - however we don't expect to see a bigger discount than the ones already on offer.)

Avocado Latex Mattress: from $1,199 $999 at Avocado

Save $200 - The Avocado Latex Mattress combines sustainability and comfort with 9-inches of organic latex, wool, and cotton offering up a firm but supportive sleep. To celebrate Earth Month, you can save $200 on everything from a Twin to a Split California King with promo code EARTH at checkout.

View Deal

Avocado bed frames

Avocado is also offering $150 off the reclaimed wood Mid-Century Modern Bed Frame - no discount code required. That means you can refresh your whole night's sleep and save plenty of cash while doing so.

Avocado Mid-Century Modern Bed Frame: $2,199 $2,049 at Avocado

Save $150 - The Mid-Century Modern Bed Frame is hand made from either reclaimed wood or walnut and built with sustainable extra materials as well. Plus, there's no environmentally harmful paints or finishes here, instead Avocado uses a zero-VOC stain for the finishing touches here. There's no discount code needed for this $150 saving either. View Deal