Best Apple Watch Black Friday deals and sales in 2019

Black Friday is here and we're seeing the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals of the season. One deal to watch for: Walmart has had the Apple Watch Series 3 on sale for an all-time low of $129. This deal is currently out of stock but could return soon. (Tip: Try both the White and Black colors and usually one of them is on sale for $129).
Demand for the Apple Watch is extremely high, which is no surprise. After all, the Apple Watch is 2019's best smartwatch. Just skip the Apple Store and look for Apple Watch Black Friday deals from authorized Apple retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy.
So what are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals you can get now? We have all of them listed below. And after the dust from Black Friday settles, we'll likely see Apple Watch sales as part of retailers' Cyber Monday deals.
Top Apple Watch Black Friday deals right now
- Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $129 @ Walmart (check to see stock)
- Apple Watch S3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart
- Apple Watch 4 GPS + cellular: was $699, now $399 @ Best Buy
- Apple Watch Series 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $379 @ Amazon
- Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy and @Amazon
Apple Watch Series 3
Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $129 @ Walmart
This is the best Apple Watch Black Friday deal ever! The watch has been in and out of stock at this price, but check both colors. The Apple Watch 3 tracks all of your activities/workouts, and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. View Deal
Apple Watch 3 (GPS/LTE/38mm): was $299 now $229 @ Walmart
If you want an excellent smartwatch on the cheap, the Apple Watch Series 3 is hard to beat. Walmart currently has the S3 with GPS/LTE on sale for $229. (The LTE model normally costs $299). View Deal
Apple Watch Series 4
Apple Watch 4 GPS + cellular: was $699, now $399 @ Best Buy
The 44mm Apple Watch Series 4 with GPS and cellular is on sale right now for $399. It features a built-in heart sensor, digital crown with haptic feedback and fall detection. This $300-off deal is great.View Deal
Apple Watch 4 GPS, 40mm: was $349 now $299 @ Best Buy
You can save $50 on the GPS version on the Apple Watch 4 at Best Buy. This smaller 40mm version of Apple's smartwatch offers continuous heart rate monitoring and is available in a white, black, or pink sport band.View Deal
Apple Watch 4 (GPS, 44mm): was $379 now $329 @ Best Buy
The Apple Watch Series 4 is one of the best smartwatches you can get. It's swim-proof and offers advanced health-tracking features. For a limited time, you can snag the 44mm model for $50 less at Best Buy. This deal is also available at Amazon.View Deal
Apple Watch Series 5
Apple Watch 5 (GPS/40mm): was $399 now $79 @ Amazon
The new Apple Watch Series 5 features an always-on display that dims itself when not in direct view. It also has a built-in compass and faster S5 processor. It's now $44 off via an on-page clickable coupon. That's the cheapest price we've ever seen for the GPS/40mm model. View Deal
