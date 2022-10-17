AHS:NYC is set to terrorize the the Big Apple. Soon, it will be time to watch American Horror Story season 11 online, even if you don't have cable. Ryan Murphy's FX anthology series returns with some familiar favorites and fresh faces. Unlike last year's Double Feature, season 11 will have one storyline set in different time periods.

AHS:NYC start time, channel American Horror Story season 11 premieres Wednesday (Oct. 19 at 10 p.m.) on FX (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab)).

American Horror Story season 11 is the first installment set in New York City. As usual, Murphy has remained mum on plot details. FX Chairman John Landgraf previously confirmed, "It actually takes place in different timelines but it’s one subject, one story, with a beginning, middle and an end, like many of the prior stories."

AHS:NYC features a cast stocked with Murphy regulars, like Billie Lourd, Denis O'Hare, Zachary Quinto and Leslie Grossman. Other cast members are making their AHS universe debuts, including Kal Penn and Russell Tovey. But Murphy faves Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters will not be making appearances this season.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch American Horror Story season 11. Plus, watch a teaser trailer below:

How to watch AHS:NYC online, from anywhere on Earth

Just because FX isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss American Horror Story season 11 if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch AHS:NYC in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch American Horror Story season 11 premiere Wednesday (Oct. 19) at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX. AHS:NYC will air weekly at the same time.

FX can be accessed with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can access FX on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Fubo TV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

We recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best streaming services. Sling is the more affordable option, but Fubo offers a broader channel lineup.

Sling TV: Sling Blue carries FX and many other top channels. The service costs $35 per month.

Fubo.TV is one of the best live TV services out there. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including local broadcast networks and top cable brands like FX, AMC, HGTV, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

After airing live on FX, American Horror Story season 11 episodes are available to stream the next day on Hulu.

How to watch AHS:NYC in the UK

Good news, Brits can watch American Horror Story season 11 via Disney Plus (opens in new tab). The not-so-great news is that we can't confirm a release date.

How to watch AHS:NYC in Canada

Canadians can watch American Horror Story season 11 on FX Canada, if they get the channel through their cable provider. Episodes may also become available on Disney Plus.

How to watch AHS:NYC in Australia

Australian viewers can also watch American Horror Story season 11 via Disney Plus (opens in new tab), though the release date isn't confirmed.

