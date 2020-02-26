2020 NFL Combine live stream: How to watch the NFL's next big stars

The serious NFL fan already has a 2020 NFL Combine live stream taken care of. Waiting until next season, for them, is too long, and the XFL is not good enough. But that doesn't mean there aren't things to see between now and then.

For instance, starting on Thursday, some of the world's best young players will be participating in the NFL Combine, a scouting event, where players hoping to make it into the NFL show off their skills in front of NFL teams. Those who impress can bank on making it through the NFL draft and onto a team. Those who don't mind find their path to the NFL challenged.

Either way, the NFL Combine has quickly become a must-see for NFL fans who enjoy seeing what the future holds. It's also an opportunity for tomorrow's stars to showcase their athleticism and why they deserve a spot on the world's best football teams.

Simply put, if you're a serious football fan, or just someone who wants to see the next big thing, watching the NFL Combine is the way to go.

Read on for our guide to watching the Combine:

NFL Combine 2020 live stream start time, channel

The NFL Combine 2020 spans four days between Thursday, Feb. 27 and Sunday, Mar. 1. Each of the days will feature different players based on their positions.

Thursday through Saturday, the Combine will run from 4 p.m. ET until 11 p.m. ET. You can expect to find the Combine on from 2 p.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Here's a rundown of each day:

Day 1:

Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

Time: 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

Positions: QB, WR, TE

TV Channel: NFL Network

Day 2:

Date: Friday, Feb. 28

Time: 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

Positions: RB, OL, K, ST

TV Channel: NFL Network

Day 3:

Date: Saturday, Feb. 29

Time: 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

Positions: DL, LB

TV Channel: NFL Network

Day 4:

Date: Sunday, March 1

Time: 4 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET

Positions: DB

TV Channel: NFL Network

How do I use a VPN to live stream the 2020 NFL Combine?

If you’re traveling outside the country, but don’t want to miss the NFL Combine, a virtual private network, or VPN, could be an ideal choice. With a VPN service, you can connect to your desired streaming service through a U.S. server, which will let you access any game as if you were at home.

We’ve evaluated many VPN services, and our top pick is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds.

How can I get an NFL Combine 2020 live stream without a cable or satellite subscription?

If you're planning on watching the NFL Combine, it's perhaps no surprise that the NFL will have control over where and how you'll be able to do it.

For streaming options, you'll have a few choices. For one, you can start with NFL.com, while will be streaming the Combine free of charge on its website. Anywhere you have a browser, you can watch the event.

If you instead opt for an app-based experience, consider downloading the NFL app, which will also stream the Combine. Both are available for free.

However, if you'd prefer to access the Combine with a traditional, full-fledged streaming service, FuboTV offers NFL Network streaming. You can get access to all of FuboTV's channels, including NFL Network, for $55 per month.

How can I watch the NFL Combine 2020 with a cable or satellite subscription?

If you have a cable or satellite subscription, you can watch the NFL Combine on the NFL Network. Most cable or satellite providers offer NFL Network access, but if you don't have it, simply call your local cable company and sign up.