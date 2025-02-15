I don’t usually recommend memory foam for stomach sleepers — but the Plank Mattress changed my mind

As a sleep writer I've tried a variety of beds, but up until recently, I always avoided memory foam mattresses. I'm a stomach sleeper, which means I need support at the hips or I'm liable to wake with back ache. The thick cushioning of memory foam seemed to spell disaster — then I tried the Plank Firm Mattress.

The Plank Firm is an all-foam mattress with a difference. It's extra firm and super supportive, with a flat surface that barely moves beneath you. Unlike other memory foam beds, the Plank lifts the hips when stomach sleeping, so you don't have to worry about back pain.

So it turns out if you want to find the best mattress for you, you can't dismiss an entire type of bed. Here's why I recommend stomach sleepers should consider a memory foam mattress in the Presidents' Day mattress sales... as long as it's as good as the Plank Firm.

Why I don't usually recommend memory foam mattresses to stomach sleepers

Memory foam is a popular mattress material best known for its slow moving, cushioned feel. When you lie on memory foam it contours to your body and when you step away, it gradually eases back to its original form. While memory foam is obviously a key component in all the best memory foam mattresses, it's also a common feature in the best hybrid mattresses.

The contouring cushioning of memory foam helps ease pressure build-up where the body pushes into the mattress. For this reason, you'll find many of the best mattresses for side sleepers contain thick layers of foam cushioning.

(Image credit: Future)

But for stomach sleepers, the sink-in comfort of memory foam can actually be a disadvantage. Sleeping on your stomach flattens the natural curve of the spine. To counteract this, a mattress for stomach sleepers need to provide a supportive base that holds the spine at a neutral angle.

As a stomach sleeper, I've often found that all-foam beds leave me waking up to back ache (my spine was not happy when I switched from a firm hybrid to a softer foam mattress.) But after trying the Plank Firm, I discovered memory foam is more diverse then I realized — and some of the best mattresses for stomach sleepers can actually be all-foam builds...

Plank Firm Mattress: was from $749 $524.30 at Plank

As a double-sided mattress with an extra firm feel, the Plank is unusual for an all-foam bed. But it's this unexpected design that makes it so good for stomach sleepers, as we discovered in our Plank Firm Mattress review. There's always at least 25% off the Plank, but for special occasions, such as the Presidents' Day sale, this increases to a 30% discount. A queen is now $932.40 (was $1,332) which matched the best discount we've seen, and you'll get a lifetime warranty and a 120-night trial.

How the Plank Firm changed my mind on memory foam mattresses

Before the Plank Firm, I stayed away from all-foam beds. After several weeks sleeping on the Plank Firm, I'm excited to see how other memory foam mattresses might benefit me as a stomach sleeper. Here's why...

1. It kept my spine aligned

With stable support beneath the lumbar region, the body is able to properly relax and the muscles can let go of tension. This allows you to sleep better and wake up feeling refreshed. While hybrid mattresses are often known for their support (thanks to the strong spring layer) all-foam mattresses can provide a similar feel by using dense foams.

The biggest benefit to the Plank Mattress is the incredible support of this extra firm bed. When sleeping on it I never worried the foam would collapse beneath me causing my hips to sag, which meant my spine stayed lifted all night long.

2. It relieved pressure at the hips

As a stomach sleeper, pressure build-up isn't the kind of problem for me that it can be for side sleepers. However, some firm mattresses have so little cushioning it leads to aching hips and knees.

(Image credit: Future)

The Plank Firm didn't exactly contour to these areas to prevent pressure build-up, which is what you might expect from a softer mattress. However, the dense foams yielded gently beneath me to evenly distribute weight. It didn't feel like my entire body was concentrated on the side of my knee or the bone of hip, which can happen on hybrid and innerspring beds that lack cushioning.

3. It was easy to move around

Memory foam mattresses can sometimes hold the body in a 'hug'. While this is ideal for pressure relief, it can make it hard to shift position. If you sleep on your stomach, it's better not to limit your movement during the night — you want your body to have the freedom to adjust to a healthier side or back sleeping position.

Without any sink, it was easy to switch from stomach to side to back sleeping on the Plank Firm. This meant during the night I could naturally move onto my side, and if my lower back became uncomfortable, I could quickly adjust the angle to relieve discomfort.

3 alternative memory foam mattresses for stomach sleepers

The Plank Firm made me realize that as a stomach sleeper, I don't have to avoid all-foam beds if I want to be comfortable. Here are three other memory foam mattresses I recommend to stomach sleepers...

1. Siena Memory Foam Mattress: was from $529 $179 at Siena

I discovered that after the initial slight sink of the Siena's upper comfort layers, this budget-friendly mattress provides a firm support — every member of our Siena Memory Foam Mattress review team recommended it for stomach sleepers. Right now a queen is only $359 (was $769) which is excellent value for money, and you'll get a 180-night trial and 10-year warranty included.