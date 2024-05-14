Should you buy the Helix Midnight Luxe in the Memorial Day mattress sales? I reviewed it, here’s what I think

The Helix Midnight Luxe offers outstanding pressure relief for side sleepers while being supportive enough to comfortably accommodate back sleepers, too. Right now, a Helix Midnight Luxe is 30% cheaper in an early Memorial Day mattress sale. That means you can buy a queen size Helix Midnight Luxe for $1,661.66 , which translates to a healthy saving of $712 (make sure you enter the promo code MEMDAY30 at checkout). That’s even better than the discounts we saw during Black Friday.

It’s undoubtedly an excellent price, but is the Helix Midnight Luxe worth buying? I recently reviewed this mattress and deemed it to be the best mattress for side sleepers, dethroning the original Helix Midnight mattress in the process. Its squishy cloud-like pillow top absorbs any pressure build up around the shoulders, hips and knees, while the responsive layer of memory foam beneath prevents you from sinking too far into the mattress.

Hands down, as a side sleeper, this is the mattress I would buy during the Memorial Day mattress sales . However, it won’t be the best option for everyone. Read on for a closer analysis of the Helix mattress deal, plus a closer look at what it’s like to sleep on.

Helix Midnight Luxe: was from $1,373.75 | now $961.63 at Helix, plus free dream pillow set

Evergreen Helix sales usually fluctuate between 20% and 25%. Right now there’s an unprecedented 30% off the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress, which brings the price of a queen down to $1,661.66 (was $2,373). Plus, Helix will throw in two free dream pillows. This is better than the savings we saw during Black Friday, when the Luxe was discounted by 25%, with a free bedding bundle thrown in. The Luxe comes with a 100 night sleep trial, 15 year warranty or free delivery.

What’s the Helix Midnight Luxe like to sleep on?

The Helix Midnight Luxe is the newer, taller and plusher version of the Helix Midnight. It comes with a cloud-like sewn in pillow top, which provides a sumptuous, elevated sleep feel. During my Helix Midnight Luxe mattress review , I noted that while the pillow top does allow a certain amount of sinkage, this is by no means a soft mattress.

(Image credit: Future)

Beneath the pillow top sits a combination of Helix Responsive Foam, Copper Gel Memory Foam, plus DuraFoam and up to 1,000 individually wrapped coils for next-level support. This combination of which works to hold you on top of the mattress, rather than sinking deeply into it.

The Luxe also boasts enhanced targeted lumbar support, so it’s a great option for side sleepers who also suffer from back and joint pain. During testing, I found the Helix Midnight Luxe provided blissful pressure relief across the touch-points of the bed when sleeping on my side, but offered plenty of lumbar support when sleeping on my back, too.

How does the Helix Midnight Luxe perform?

Like all Helix mattresses in the Core and Luxe collections, there is an option to upgrade your bed to include a GlacioTex cooling cover or GlactioTex cooling pillow top. If you’re a very hot sleeper, you may wish to pay the $249 price to upgrade to a cooling cover. However, the Midnight Luxe does come with a breathable Tencel as standard, which prevented me from overheating throughout the seven weeks I spent sleeping on it.

Motion isolation is another area where this mattress excels. Despite often sharing a bed with my partner, our two children and cat, I barely felt any movement elsewhere in the bed. This makes it an excellent option for restless sleepers who share their bed.

The base layer of DuraDense foam and up to 1,000 durable steel coils work together to bolster the bed’s perimeter. The result is edge support that you can rely on, sleeping right up to or sitting on the bed’s edge without it dipping or collapsing beneath you.

Is now the best time to buy the Helix Midnight Luxe?

(Image credit: 3Z for Tom's Guide)

The best time to buy a new mattress is during one of five major sale events; Black Friday, Cyber Monday, Presidents’ Day, Memorial Day and Labor Day. The best deals are usually rolled out during Black Friday. However, during the Black Friday 2023 sale event, the Helix Midnight Luxe was discounted by 25%, which brought the price of a queen down to $1,780, and also included a bedding bundle worth up to $330.

The current Memorial Day sale takes 30% off the Helix Midnight Luxe, which brings the price of a queen down even lower to $1,661, and includes two free dream pillows worth $150. That means that while the monetary value is greater right now than Black Friday, the freebies are slightly weaker.

If you’ve had your heart set on buying the Helix Midnight Luxe with the free bedding bundle, there’s no assurance that this is a discount that will be rolled out at any point during this sale event. But if it’s just money off that you’re after, then now is absolutely the best time to buy this bed.

Should you buy the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress?

Buy the Helix Midnight Luxe mattress if...

✅ You sleep on your side: The Helix Midnight Luxe offers outstanding pressure relief across the shoulders, hips and knees - thanks largely to the inclusion of a cloud-like pillow top cover.

✅ You have back or joint pain: Enhanced lumbar support and a combination of cradling memory foams makes this bed and excellent choice for those with back or joint pain.

✅ You're a restless sleeper: Another area the Helix Midnight Luxe excels in is motion isolation. If you're a restless sleeper who shares a bed, you'll experience very little motion transfer here.

Don't buy the Helix Midnight Luxe if...

❌ You sleep on your stomach: The Helix Midnight Luxe is an excellent choice for side sleepers and is supportive enough for back sleepers too - but will be too soft for stomach sleepers.

❌ You plan on moving it: This mattress is 13.5" tall and weighs between 95 lbs - 125 lbs. Although these dimensions make for a sumptuous sleep surface, the lack of handles on the side make moving it a daunting task.

❌ You want a soft bed: Helix rate this bed as 5-6 out of 10 for firmness, but we place it slightly firmer at 6 out of 10. It's plush but still packs the supportive punch of a medium firm mattress.