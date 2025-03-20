Do you need a discount code to get the cheapest prices on Saatva mattresses? No and here's why

Reference
By published

Here's how you can save on Saatva mattresses throughout the year without a discount code

The Saatva Classic mattress photographed in a stylish white pool room with an indoor river
(Image credit: Saatva)

Many online shoppers will be familiar with the ritual of searching the internet for a discount code before making a purchase, in the hope of making a bigger saving. Thankfully, you don’t need a discount code to get a Saatva mattress at its cheapest price.

Saatva is the brand behind the best mattress of the year for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. In addition to excellent performance scores across their entire sleep suite, Saatva is also transparent about its sales and discounts.

The best Saatva mattress sales drop periodically throughout the year, often falling on major holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day. When they happen, Saatva sales are usually capped at $400 off on orders over $1,000, or, 15% off all orders.

However, shopping for the best Saatva mattress via Tom’s Guide does occasionally unlock a deeper discount than shopping direct from Saatva. For instance, right now you save $300 off all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva compared to full MSRP in the Saatva general access sale.

Do you need a Saatva promo code?

Saatva doesn't use promo or discount codes. Instead, it cuts out the middleman and advertises the sale price directly on the website. Tom's Guide is occasionally given early sale access or exclusive sale access, which we track monthly in our Saatva mattress sales hub.

This means you don't have to trawl the internet for codes and can rest assured that you're always getting the best price when shopping for a Saatva.

When is the best time to buy a Saatva mattress?

A Saatva Classic mattress on a grey bedframe in a modern bedroom

(Image credit: Saatva)

We generally see the deepest discounts during major sales periods such as Memorial Day, Labor Day and Black Friday. These sales offer the best discounts on Saatva mattresses, often with blanket $400 off orders over $1,000 discounts.

This discount did drop to $410 off during Sleep Week, which is the biggest discount we've seen on the Saaatva Classic in over 18 months. Flash 15% off Saatva sales do also pop up from time to time, offering the biggest discounts on more expensive Saatva models, including the RX and Solaire.

When will the next Saatva sale be?

Going on previous sale data, we predict that the next major Saatva sale will drop during Memorial Day, which lands on Monday, May 26, 2025. We reckon we'll see the return of the $400 off discount which we saw multiple times last year (notably during Black Friday.)

How much does a Saatva mattress cost?

Saatva Classic on a Saatva Adjustable Bed Base Plus, with the top half at an incline and the bottom half raised.

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saarva mattresses sit firmly in the premium mattress costs pantheon, but they do generally come in cheaper than hotel-style luxury beds from other popular brands.

This is because Saatva sell their mattresses exclusively online, which helps to keep costs comparatively low. That said, if you would prefer to try a Saatva mattress before you buy, there are Saatva viewing rooms dotted around the country.

The brand's entry level mattress is the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, which starts at $1,349 for a twin but drops below $1,000 during major sales. Next, the Saatva Classic, which we deem to be the best hybrid mattress in the world right now.

At the higher-end of Saatva's structure comes the Saatva Rx, which starts at $1,999 and is specially designed for sleepers with chronic back and joint pain. We rate it as the best mattress for back pain you can buy right now.

At the top end of Saatva's range of mattresses is the Saatva Solaire, which starts at $3,999 for a twin. This elite mattress provides intricate firmness adjustment options, with 50 firmness settings on each side, making it one of the best smart mattresses of the year.

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Mattress

MSRP (Queen)

Price range

Saatva Classic

$2,099

$1,399 - $2,998

Saatva Rx

$3,399

$1,999 - $4,498

Saatva Latex Hybrid

$2,499

$1,699 - $3,598

Saatva Contour5

$2,999

$1,899 - $3,998

Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid

$1,999

$1,349 - $2,898

Saatva Zenhaven

$3,399

$1,999 - $4,799

Saatva HD

$3,399

$1,999 - $4,498

Saatva Solaire

$4,599

$3,299 - $6,598

Jack Ridsdale
Jack Ridsdale
Sleep Deals Writer

Jack, a multimedia journalist, is the Sleep Deals Writer for Tom's Guide. Since attaining his journalism degree at the University of Gloucestershire, Jack has built up eight years of experience in writing and content creation. At Tom’s Guide, he is responsible for reporting on the latest deals and sales on mattresses, mattress toppers, beds, bedding, and sleep tech. Jack is fascinated by the link between sleep and mental health, productivity, and general quality-of-life. He’s especially interested in exploring how technology from brands like Sleep Number and Eight Sleep can improve sleep and general wellbeing. His other interests include live music and gaming, subjects about which he has penned thousands of words.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Group of Saatva mattresses on a sunny patio
How much do Saatva mattresses cost and where can you find the cheapest prices in Presidents' Day sales?
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress is up to $449 off in the brand’s end of winter sale, but is that good value?
Saatva mattress
The biggest Saatva mattress sale in 18 months ends Sunday — 3 mattresses I'd buy to bag the cheapest prices
Image shows the Saatva Classic mattress on a white and rose gold marble background with a blue Presidents&#039; Day mattress sales luggage tag badge overlaid on the bottom left hand corner
The Saatva Classic mattress saved my sleep — why I recommend it at $410 off in Sleep Week sales
Saatva Classic Mattress
The best Saatva mattress sales for March 2025: $400 off luxury handcrafted beds
The image shows two women sitting on the Saatva Classic mattress, which is placed on a white bed foundation in a blue bedroom
Our all-time favorite hybrid mattress is $400 off in the Presidents' Day sales
Latest in Mattresses
Zoma Boost mattress
What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?
Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom
I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why
The Saatva Classic mattress photographed in a stylish white pool room with an indoor river
Do you need a discount code to get the cheapest prices on Saatva mattresses? No and here's why
Woman changing bedding
How to get rid of bed bugs and dust mites from your bedding and pillows if a hot wash isn’t an option
Two women sit on the Nolah Natural 11 Mattress
I'm a sleep editor and I'm ditching my memory foam bed for an organic mattress — here's why
The Saatva RX in a sunny bedroom
Take 15% off the Saatva RX mattress in better than Black Friday flash sale — save up to $599
Latest in References
Zoma Boost mattress
What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?
The Saatva Classic mattress photographed in a stylish white pool room with an indoor river
Do you need a discount code to get the cheapest prices on Saatva mattresses? No and here's why
A mattress placed on a wooden floor with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top left corner
Ditching the bed this World Sleep Day? 3 things you need before putting your mattress on the floor
A woman lies in bed with her hands covering her face, looking upset due to sleep deprivation. A Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 graphic, bottom left
Long-term sleep deprivation has serious health risks — but they can be reversed, says expert
Project Astra AI agent
Project Astra — everything you need to know about Google's next-gen smart glasses and new AI assistant
Two people place a covered mattress in a van to move it to a new house
Which mattress brands offer old mattress removal?
More about mattresses
Two people sit on top of the Plank Firm flippable double-sided mattress in a bedroom

I've been using a luxury mattress for a year and my sleep is better than ever — here's why
Zoma Boost mattress

What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?

Classic Glitter Clogs Crocs in Silver Quartz on gradient blue background with Tom&#039;s Guide blue deal Price Drop badge on top right corner

Massive Crocs sale is live from $21 at Amazon — here's 15 deals I’d add to my cart ahead of Amazon's Big Spring Sale
See more latest
Most Popular
Zoma Boost mattress
What is graphite in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?
A mattress placed on a wooden floor with a Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 logo in the top left corner
Ditching the bed this World Sleep Day? 3 things you need before putting your mattress on the floor
A woman lies in bed with her hands covering her face, looking upset due to sleep deprivation. A Tom&#039;s Guide Sleep Week 2025 graphic, bottom left
Long-term sleep deprivation has serious health risks — but they can be reversed, says expert
Project Astra AI agent
Project Astra — everything you need to know about Google's next-gen smart glasses and new AI assistant
Two people place a covered mattress in a van to move it to a new house
Which mattress brands offer old mattress removal?
Blonde woman laying on Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex mattress in bedroom with wooden floor, wooden bed base and two bedside tables
What is copper in a mattress and does your cooling mattress need it?
A couple laying on Bear Elite Hybrid mattress with Celliant in bedroom with black pattern rug, grey headboard and black bedside tables with lamps
What is Celliant and does your cooling mattress need it?
A hand presses into the Nectar Classic Memory Foam Mattress to test the temperature regulation and pressure relief
Is a memory foam mattress right for you? We break down the pros and cons
A crop of the Linenspa mattress on a wooden frame in a bedroom scene
What is the Linenspa Memory Foam Hybrid mattress and should you buy one in the Presidents' Day sale?
The eight sleep pod 4 mattress cover on a mattress that&#039;s on an adjustable bed frame
Buying your first smart bed in the Presidents' Day sales? Here's 5 things to consider