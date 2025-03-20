Do you need a discount code to get the cheapest prices on Saatva mattresses? No and here's why

Many online shoppers will be familiar with the ritual of searching the internet for a discount code before making a purchase, in the hope of making a bigger saving. Thankfully, you don’t need a discount code to get a Saatva mattress at its cheapest price.



Saatva is the brand behind the best mattress of the year for all sleepers, the Saatva Classic. In addition to excellent performance scores across their entire sleep suite, Saatva is also transparent about its sales and discounts.



The best Saatva mattress sales drop periodically throughout the year, often falling on major holidays like Memorial Day and Labor Day. When they happen, Saatva sales are usually capped at $400 off on orders over $1,000, or, 15% off all orders.



However, shopping for the best Saatva mattress via Tom’s Guide does occasionally unlock a deeper discount than shopping direct from Saatva. For instance, right now you save $300 off all mattresses over $1,000 at Saatva compared to full MSRP in the Saatva general access sale.

Do you need a Saatva promo code?

Saatva doesn't use promo or discount codes. Instead, it cuts out the middleman and advertises the sale price directly on the website. Tom's Guide is occasionally given early sale access or exclusive sale access, which we track monthly in our Saatva mattress sales hub.



This means you don't have to trawl the internet for codes and can rest assured that you're always getting the best price when shopping for a Saatva.

When is the best time to buy a Saatva mattress?

(Image credit: Saatva)

We generally see the deepest discounts during major sales periods such as Memorial Day, Labor Day and Black Friday. These sales offer the best discounts on Saatva mattresses, often with blanket $400 off orders over $1,000 discounts.



This discount did drop to $410 off during Sleep Week, which is the biggest discount we've seen on the Saaatva Classic in over 18 months. Flash 15% off Saatva sales do also pop up from time to time, offering the biggest discounts on more expensive Saatva models, including the RX and Solaire.

When will the next Saatva sale be?

Going on previous sale data, we predict that the next major Saatva sale will drop during Memorial Day, which lands on Monday, May 26, 2025. We reckon we'll see the return of the $400 off discount which we saw multiple times last year (notably during Black Friday.)

How much does a Saatva mattress cost?

(Image credit: Saatva)

Saarva mattresses sit firmly in the premium mattress costs pantheon, but they do generally come in cheaper than hotel-style luxury beds from other popular brands.



This is because Saatva sell their mattresses exclusively online, which helps to keep costs comparatively low. That said, if you would prefer to try a Saatva mattress before you buy, there are Saatva viewing rooms dotted around the country.

The brand's entry level mattress is the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid, which starts at $1,349 for a twin but drops below $1,000 during major sales. Next, the Saatva Classic, which we deem to be the best hybrid mattress in the world right now.

At the higher-end of Saatva's structure comes the Saatva Rx, which starts at $1,999 and is specially designed for sleepers with chronic back and joint pain. We rate it as the best mattress for back pain you can buy right now.



At the top end of Saatva's range of mattresses is the Saatva Solaire, which starts at $3,999 for a twin. This elite mattress provides intricate firmness adjustment options, with 50 firmness settings on each side, making it one of the best smart mattresses of the year.