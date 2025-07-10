These headphones want you to feel the bass so much they physically vibrate — and they're $100 off in the Prime Day sale

Look, I know we all like bass. Lots of it, too. But the Skullcandy Crusher Evo arrive to make a statement. You don't need to just hear your bass, no. That's not enough. You need to feel every single bass impact in your jaw, and to that you need the right headphones. headphones that vibrate.

You can currently pick up the Skullcandy Crusher Evo for $94 at Amazon after a $100 discount. That's now the cheapest way to get some vibrating headphones this Prime Day — you mad person.

Lowest Price! Skullcandy Crusher Evo: was $199 now $94 at Amazon The Crusher Evo don't block out the world with ANC, but they use their battery for something else. They're packed with vibration motors that activate when you turn the bass up to full, making sure that you can feel the bass. Like subwoofer, but like, for your head. Sound is otherwise fine, and the fit is comfy, but we all know you're buying these for the bass slider. And that's fine.

In order to give you as much of the low stuff as possible, the Skullcandy Crusher Evo don't just feature a bassy tuning. There's a little slider on the left earcup that dictates how much bass there is, from 'a lot' to 'good lord, that's loads of bass'. The best bit? When that slider maxes out, the headphones vibrate. And, not just from the sheer amount of bass being produced from the drivers — there are little vibration motors that make the headphones buzz like one of those timers you get in busy restaurants.

Is it slightly unsettling when your headphones vibrate? A little. Is it also loads and loads of fun, as you feel every single bass note beyond its musical impact? Oh yes it is, although I'm almost certain it's making your brain vibrate in a way that its not supposed to shake.

There's 40 hours of battery on board, although that does drop when you max out the bass slider. There's no ANC either, but there is an option called the Crusher ANC that includes ANC and the bass slider, but they're a fair bit more expensive.

This Prime Day deal makes the Crusher Evo even more affordable, dropping them under $100.

There are plenty more deals to be had this Prime Day — make sure you check out our Prime Day live blog to make sure you're staying on top of all the latest sales and offers.