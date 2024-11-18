The best Braun Black Friday deals — save up to $80 right now

Attention, gents! Black Friday has arrived at Braun, with savings of up to $80 on their most popular grooming tools. If you're still using disposable razors or struggling with an older electric shaver, these deals offer a perfect opportunity to upgrade your grooming game.

From their top-of-the-line Series 9 PRO+ to their versatile all-in-one trimmers, I've selected deals that offer genuine value. Each of these picks brings something different to your grooming routine, and with Braun's reputation for durability, they're investments that'll last for years.

Best Braun deals

Braun Clean & Renew Refill Cartridges: was $49 now $39.50 at Braun Keep your Braun shaver performing at its best with these cleaning cartridges. This 10 pack provides months of automatic cleaning and charging. Compatible with all Clean & Charge stations. The alcohol-based solution eliminates 99.9% of bacteria while extending the life and performance of your shaver's blades.

Braun All-in-One Series 7 Trimmer : was $99 now $79 at Braun A versatile grooming tool that handles beard, hair, and body trimming. Includes 13 length settings and 8 attachments for precise styling. The 100-minute runtime means less frequent charging. The ergonomic design and washable head make maintenance simple, while the lifetime-sharp blades ensure consistent performance year after year.

Braun Series 7 Electric Shaver: was $189 now $134 at Braun This intelligent shaver adapts to your beard density for efficient shaving. AutoSense technology reads facial hair 60 times per second, while the flexible head follows facial contours. Waterproof for wet or dry use. The included precision trimmer makes it easy to maintain sideburns and mustaches, while the Li-Ion battery provides 50 minutes of cordless shaving.

Braun Series 8 Electric Shaver: was $249 now $199 at Braun Sitting between the Series 7 and 9, this shaver offers premium features at a mid-range price. The 40,000 cutting actions per minute and responsive head movement deliver a consistently close shave. Includes Clean & Charge station for optimal maintenance. The flexible head ensures no hair is missed, even in traditionally difficult areas like the neck and jawline.