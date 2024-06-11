Hurry! These 5 budget smart home deals still arrive in time for Father's Day

Aqara make some of the best cheap smart home devices we've tested. If you're still hunting for a gift for dad, Amazon has a huge Father's Day sale on select Aqara devices.

Most of the deals include an on-page digital coupon alongside a manual coupon you must enter at checkout. So make sure to read through the full details below. Otherwise, they're all at their lowest price ever and they can each arrive in time for Father's Day.

Best Aqara deals

Aqara Presence Sensor FP2: was $82 now $63 @ Amazon

Monitor your smart home for motion activity or tell connected devices to take action with this connected sensor. It accurately detects 360 degrees of activity to kick off automations within your home. Click the on-page digital coupon to save $15 and use coupon code "USFATHGF" at check out to save an extra $4.15.

Aqara 2K Security Indoor Camera Hub G3: was $109 now $82 @ Amazon

The Aqara G3 is an AI-enabled home security camera that can detect faces, gestures, and pets. It has a 2K pixel sensor for crystal clear image quality. It also sports a 110 degree wide angle lens coupled with pan and tilt motors to provide a full 360-degree viewing angle. Click the on-page digital coupon to save $22 and use coupon code "USFATHGF" at check out to save an extra $5.50.

Aqara Video Doorbell G4: was $119 now $93 @ Amazon

The Aqara Video Doorbell offers 24/7 recording of your front door. You can speak with visitors or delivery people using two-way audio and the device is even able to disguise your voice to protect your privacy. It can also sound a loud siren when a break in, vibration, water leak or other events are detected. Prime members can buy it for $97, plus use coupon "USFATHGF" to drop its price to $93.

Aqara Smart Lock U50: was $149 now $109 @ Amazon

The U50 is a smart door lock that's fully integrated into Apple Home. It can be unlocked with the Apple Home Key by simply tapping an iPhone or Apple Watch, even when the iPhone or Apple Watch is out of power. Click the on-page digital coupon to save $25 and use coupon code "USFAMETG" at check out to save an extra $15.