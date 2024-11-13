Shark Black Friday sale starts now! 9 cordless vacuum deals I recommend

I recommend Shark vacuums to all my friends. They're reliable, powerful, user-friendly, and most importantly, you can find some great Shark cordless vacuum deals if you know where to look. Black Friday Shark deals never fail to disappoint me, and while we'll have to wait to see what the retailer has in store this year, these Black Friday vacuum deals could be hard to beat. Plus, if you buy now, you can have your home in top shape before holiday season.

All of my hand-selected Shark cordless vacuum deals come from the Amazon Black Friday sale, although Shark is running a dedicated Friends & Family sale right now with 20% off almost every product, for those who have a specific product in mind.

My top pick would be the Shark Detect Pro, which is reduced from $379 to $199. There's also 45% off the Shark WANDVAC System, reduced to $179 at Amazon, which is great for apartment-dwellers thanks to its versatile design and included stand. For more deals on some of the best vacuum cleaners we've tested, keep on reading for my hand-selected picks.

Shark Black Friday deals

Shark IW1111 Detect Pro: was $379, now $199 at Amazon (save $180)

Perhaps the best Shark deal you can buy right now, this 47% saving on one of Shark's latest stick vacuum is a brilliant option. It has a super-smart QuadClean Multi-Surface Brushroll, which will handle a range of needs at once including fine dust, pet hair, large debris, and dust along edges.

Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Bagless Cordless Stick Vacuum: was $159, now $129 at Amazon (save $30)

The Navigator line is one of Shark's more dated models, but it still features an XL dust cup for larger spaces. This cordless bagless vacuum features two brushroll speeds, making it great for homes with both hard floor and carpet.

Shark WS642AE WANDVAC System: was $329, now $179 at Amazon (save $150)

Shark's Wandvac system is ideal for small spaces and apartment dwellers. Combining the brand's handheld vacuum with a detachable stick that's great for hard floors, it includes a smart charging base and comes in a range of colors.

Shark IX141 Pet Cordless Stick Vacuum with XL Dust Cup: was $259, now $199 at Amazon (save $60)

Designed for pet owners who don't want to handle cumbersome upright vacuums, the Shark IX141 offers 40 minutes of runtime and features LED headlights to light the underside of furniture, ensuring you never miss a spot.

Shark IZ363HT Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with HEPA Filter: was $349, now $229 at Amazon (save $120)

Shark's cordless anti-allergen Pet Power vacuum offers a 50-minute runtime and features the brand's iconic PowerFin tech, which uses rubberized fins on the brush roll to reach deep into carpets to bring up trodden-down dust and dirt.

Shark IZ462H Vertex Ultra Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean: was $379, now $249 at Amazon (save $130)

Shark's Vertex line has a lot of advantages. For one, its MultiFlex tech allows you to fold your vacuum down for easy storage and portability, and you can double your battery life by stocking up on removable batteries, each of which offers 60 minutes of runtime.

Shark PowerDetect IP1251Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with HEPA Filter: was $429, now $379 at Amazon (save $50)

One of Shark's most recent releases, this vacuum offers PowerDetect tech which can automatically adjust suction depending on how and where you're using your vacuum. It also offers a double brush roll that's designed to work on all floor types, saving you from switching between different brush heads.

Shark PowerDetect IP3251 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner with HEPA Filter: was $499, now $449 at Amazon (save $50)

With a smart self-emptying base, you'll love this vacuum if you're sensitive to allergens or simply hate having to empty your vacuum's dust cup after every use. It has all the benefits of the PowerDetect line, including Odor Neutralization and even multi-directional suction, allowing you to vacuum both forward and backwards.