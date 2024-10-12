Why has my vacuum cleaner lost suction? — experts explain possible causes, and what you need to do

When it comes to getting our floors grime-free and spotless, we can always rely on our powerful vacuum cleaners to get the job well done.

But, if you notice that your vacuum has lost suction or isn't picking up dirt or debris as well as it used to, it can be a worry. This is especially the case if you want to cut your cleaning time in half , and keep on top of these daily chores.

Before you ditch your cleaner (and fork out unnecessary money), there are some quick fixes you can try first that might bring it back to life. We’ve got the floor experts at hand to answer your questions, and share their top tips on what you can do to get your vacuum cleaner back up to scratch and running like brand new again.

Why vacuum cleaner has lost suction

1. Blocked hose and/or nozzle

It’s always best to check if something has clogged up the hose or nozzle to prevent its suction power.

“Vacuum cleaners can lose their suction for various reasons and it might not necessarily mean you need a new product,” says Liam Cleverdon, Flooring Trends Expert at Flooring King . “By examining the vacuum, people can quickly identify the root causes. Firstly, I suggest checking the hose for any potential blockages. Hair, dust and dirt can quickly clog the hose, reducing the vacuum's function, so it’s best to check here before tossing the vacuum away.”

While it might seem complicated to check for blockages, there are a couple of quick and simple solutions. “If you see a blockage near the ends, just reach in and pull it out,” suggests Elizabeth Shields, Operations Manager for Super Cleaning Service Louisville . “But if it seems like the gunk is stuck in there, grab something long and flexible like a broom handle and gently poke through to clear it out.

For the nozzle, use a thin tool or straightened coat hanger. Good thing, it’s easy to prevent this from happening. Before you start vacuuming, take a quick look around for any stray socks or coins that could clog up the machine. If you need to clean delicate areas or pick up really small items, cover the nozzle with a piece of pantyhose and secure it with a rubber band.”

2. Worn or clogged brush roll

Depending on how long you’ve had your vacuum cleaner and the frequency of usage, this might have taken its toll on your brush roll. “Bristles on the brush can wear down after a while, especially if you’ve got a lot of carpet to clean,” agrees Shields. “And, if you’ve got pets or long hair, those can get all tangled up and clogged. That’s when you know it’s time to either clean or replace that brush roll to keep your vacuum working its best.

If you’re still willing to put in the effort to fix it, grab a pair of scissors or a seam ripper, and carefully cut through any hair or threads wrapped around the brush roll. Take a good look at the bristles to see if they’re all worn out. If they’re looking pretty beat up, then it’s probably time to think about getting a new one.”

3. Clogged filters

Another common reason why your cleaner may not be performing well is clogged filters. These are essential for trapping all the dust, dirt and gunk, but if they get clogged, it can’t do its job properly. “Additionally, the problem might stem from the vacuum’s filters, which again can become clogged with repeated use,” adds Cleverdon.”By replacing any clogged filters routinely, people can avoid losing suction. One massive indicator that the suction is being affected is the sound of the vacuum, normally it should maintain a steady loud tone, but a suction problem can lead to stuttering or whistling, indicating an issue.”

Shields also adds: “If you’ve got washable filters, just rinse under cold water and dry completely before putting them back in. Try to check and clean them every month. And if they’re the disposable kind, swap them out as recommended by the manufacturer.”

4. Damaged/loose seals

Another thing that we’re not always checking are worn or loose seals around the hose connections and motor housing. “I've found the most common to be that either the canister or hose sealing has come loose, their vacuum motor has started to fail or there is something stuck in the hose (usually some type of tissue, or paper/food packaging),” states Delah Gomasi, Managing Director & CEO of MaidForYou .

In addition, it’s important to check if a seal has come loose to prevent air from escaping, and affecting the suction power. “Over time, seals can get worn out, cracked, or even come loose,” adds Shields. “This is super important as it stops air from leaking out and messing with the suction power.

Check around the dustbin, hose connections, and motor housing. If you notice that any of them are damaged, put a light coating of a silicone-based lubricant so they don’t get all stiff and crack. If it still doesn’t work, replace them. Just make sure everything is properly aligned and sealed up before you start using the vacuum again.”

5. Full dustbin or bag

If you don’t have the bonus of a self-emptying vacuum cleaner or even one of the best robot vacuums , experts advise that you need to empty the dustbin or bag after each use. If not, the airflow is getting blocked if the dustbin or bag is full. “Overall, I recommend emptying the vacuum’s dustbin after every use, monitoring the airways for any potential blockages and regularly checking and replacing damaged or clogged filters,” states Elverson. “Like any product, maintenance is required to ensure its function is not lost.”