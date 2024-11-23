Save $40 on the viral Ninja Creami ice cream maker in this cool Black Friday deal

We've been tracking the best Black Friday deals to help you swindle the most savings. If you've been waiting for a discount to buy the Ninja Creami, then this sale is your kismet.

Right now, the Ninja Creami is just $159 at Amazon. That is a $40 discount and drops it to the all-time lowest price.

Ninja Creami: was $199 now $159 at Amazon The Ninja Creami has been making waves (scoops?) in the home cook world. We gave it 4 stars in our Ninja Creami review. We loved how easy it was to make delicious homemade ice cream. There's a huge range of recipe styles available, such as milkshake, froyo, and even gelato! And as if it couldn't get any better — the Creami is also easy to clean.

The Ninja Creami is one of the best home ice cream makers we've ever tested. We gave the appliance 4 stars for its range of recipes (hello! Homemade gelato, anyone?) and particularly loved how easy it was to clean. In our Ninja Creami review, we also noted how well-made and sturdy the product is. Making ice cream at home no longer needs to be a pipe dream.

Although you have to freeze your ingredients for 24 hours prior, I have heard that about patience is a virtue, or something. It's well worth the wait, and at this price? You're laughing. Or just eating your weight in homemade ice cream. Either way — me too.

If you're anything like me, the fact that it's winter won't stop you from enjoying bowls of delicious banana nice cream, fruity sorbet, and rich gelato. And now you can do it for even cheaper.