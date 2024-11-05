Hurry! Our favorite Ninja Air Fryer slashed to under $80 ahead of Black Friday

Whether you want to upgrade or invest in one of the best air fryers , there’s nothing better than bagging a bargain. Luckily, you don't have to wait until Black Friday to find a great deal.

We’ve just spotted our favorite Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity is on sale for just $79 from $119 on Amazon . That’s an impressive 33% discount on one of the most favored air fryers for daily use. Not only are air fryers convenient and produce delicious, crisp results, but they require little to no oil compared to deep frying.

So if you're looking to save money on a top appliance, snap up this great Ninja air fryer deal while it’s still hot.

Ninja Air Fryer Pro 4-in-1 with 5 QT Capacity: was $119 now $79 @ Amazon

The Ninja Air Fryer Pro comes with a decent 5-quart capacity, and reaches a high temperature of 400 degrees F. With its 4-in-1 functionality, it can Air Fry, Roast, Reheat and Dehydrate in less time — making it versatile for daily cooking. With a handy digital display, it’s easy to use at just a touch of a button. Designed to be lightweight and easy to clean, removable parts are dishwasher safe.

Cooking with air fryers has become a popular kitchen practice in many households, and this Ninja Air Fryer Pro is our favorite. In fact, it came in at number one on our best air fryers guide, scoring points for being easy to use, and offering speedy cooking with delicious results.

With its 5-quart capacity, it has sufficient space to cook a family meal or crisp up a batch of fries or chicken wings. It offers four functions including air fry, roast, reheat, and dehydrate. During our tests, we cooked up a storm, ranging from harissa-roasted vegetables and marinated chicken filets to frozen sweet potato fries. The results were impressive with great, crispy textures and more importantly, delicious taste.

Despite its compact size, we were particularly impressed by how quickly it heats up — speeding up the cooking time even more. And even though it didn’t have all the smart bells and whistles, we loved how user-friendly and simple it was to use and clean.

This Ninja Air Fryer Pro doesn’t take up a lot of space, making it ideal for small households or if you’re limited on countertop space (from all your appliances!). It also has a nice, modern design that won’t look out of place in any kitchen.

Considering this affordable price drop — under $80 — this great price isn’t likely to stick around for much longer! In fact, it's probably one of the best deals we’ve seen for one of the top air fryers right now.