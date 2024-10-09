Hurry! Keurig has slashed its prices for October Prime Day — 5 deals I’d scoop up right now

Whether you’re in search of an affordable coffee maker or a fan of Keurig espresso to kickstart your morning, the best Keurig coffee makers are a popular choice. Luckily, we’ve spotted some great deals this Amazon Prime Day to upgrade your coffee regime.

Right now the Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is on sale for just $49 at Amazon. That’s a fantastic half-price discount from $99. This single serve coffee maker is ideal for those on the go, and is the perfect size to fit into compact spaces. Plus, it will save you a fortune on those coffee shop trips, if you're a Starbucks regular.

So if you want to get your coffee fix, here are some great Keurig deals to suit every need and budget. For more great discounts, check out our Prime Day deals live blog for massive savings right now.

Prime Day Keurig deals

Keurig K-Compact Single-Serve Coffee Maker (Black): was $99 now $49 @ Amazon

If you live in an apartment or home office, this is an ideal choice to perk you up. This single-serve coffee maker can brew 6-, 8-, or 10-ounce cups of your favorite beverage in under a minute. It also features a 36-ounce removable water reservoir and it utilizes Keurig's K-Cup pods. And with 50% off its original price, this is a bargain to be snapped up fast.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker: was $99 now $59 @ Amazon

This single cup coffee maker is a portable brewer that can make delicious coffee in minutes. Simply choose from hundreds of K-Cup pod varieties to make 6-12oz of your hot and iced beverages. It’s easy to use, and with its compact size of 5 inches, it’s a great space-saver. This also comes in a range of sleek colors to suit your style. At 40% off, this is a great deal not to be missed.

Keurig K-Slim Coffee Maker: was $129 now $64 @ Amazon

This compact coffee machine can serve up to 12 ounces of coffee at a time using one of Keurig's pods. However it's still large enough to fit a travel cup underneath if you need to make your drink to go. It's 50% off for a limited time only, so make sure to grab yours while it’s still on the shelves!

Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker: was $149 now $134 @ Amazon

If you’re after a machine that can also make tea, the Keurig K-Classic is ideal. It can make 6-, 8-, and 10-ounce cups of your favorite drink. It features a 48-ounce water reservoir and has a strength control feature, which brews coffee that suits your taste. This speedy machine is Keurig's best-selling, no fuss coffee maker.