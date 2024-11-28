Hurry! Blackstone Grills are up to 29% off for Black Friday — these will sell out fast

Owning one of the best grills is a must if you want to enjoy a backyard BBQ, but even though the weather isn’t in your favor for entertaining outside during the current season, Black Friday is a prime time to swipe up a terrific deal.

Right now, you can grab a Blackstone grill and save an epic 29%. This gives you the freedom to enjoy the delicious flavor of smoked food whatever the weather, even if you cozy up indoors during some of the cooking process!

Blackstone is renowned for making outdoor cooking appliances and features in our best grills buying guide , and that’s why I’ve selected my top three choices of Blackstone grills to buy this Black Friday. My top pick is Blackstone’s 2210 4-Burner Liquid Propane Outdoor Griddle, with a price drop of $150 to $249 at Ace Hardware .

Blackstone 2210 4-Burner liquid Propane Outdoor Griddle: was $399 now $249 at Ace Hardware This classic 36-inch griddle is perfect for use on your patio, or collapse the legs and take it on a trip. It has four heat zones, 769 square inches of cooking space, and electric ignition. What's more, it has plenty of extra features to make cooking outside a breeze, with pull-out shelves, hooks for utensils and an all-essential bottle opener.