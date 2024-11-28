Hurry! Blackstone Grills are up to 29% off for Black Friday — these will sell out fast
Grab a sizzling hot Blackstone grill deal
Owning one of the best grills is a must if you want to enjoy a backyard BBQ, but even though the weather isn’t in your favor for entertaining outside during the current season, Black Friday is a prime time to swipe up a terrific deal.
Right now, you can grab a Blackstone grill and save an epic 29%. This gives you the freedom to enjoy the delicious flavor of smoked food whatever the weather, even if you cozy up indoors during some of the cooking process!
Blackstone is renowned for making outdoor cooking appliances and features in our best grills buying guide, and that’s why I’ve selected my top three choices of Blackstone grills to buy this Black Friday. My top pick is Blackstone’s 2210 4-Burner Liquid Propane Outdoor Griddle, with a price drop of $150 to $249 at Ace Hardware.
Best Black Friday Blackstone Grill Deals: Quick Links
- Blackstone Original 2-Burner 22-inch Propane Omnivore Tabletop Griddle with Carry Bag: was $239 now $169 @ Walmart
- Blackstone Iron Forged 2 Burner Liquid Propane Outdoor Griddle with Hood Black: was $349 now $249 @ Ace Hardware
- Blackstone 2210 4-Burner liquid Propane Outdoor Griddle: was $399 now $249 @ Ace Hardware
This classic 36-inch griddle is perfect for use on your patio, or collapse the legs and take it on a trip. It has four heat zones, 769 square inches of cooking space, and electric ignition. What's more, it has plenty of extra features to make cooking outside a breeze, with pull-out shelves, hooks for utensils and an all-essential bottle opener.
This Blackstone 28-inch forged iron griddle comes with a hood and dual independently controlled burners to increase versatility when cooking different foods. It offers 524 square inches of cooking space and electric ignition. It also gains a 4.7 star rating at Ace Hardware with reviewers saying it's easy to cook on, heats up quickly and is easy to clean.
This neat 22-inch table top Blackstone griddle offers two burners, 361 square inches of cooking space and has built-in wind guards. The griddle's portable and compact design makes it ideal for taking on picnics and outdoor adventures. Plus, it comes with a carry bag to make packing it up and taking it on a trip much easier.
