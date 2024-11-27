I've spent 10 years testing vacuum cleaners and here's the best Eufy robot vacuum deals I'd buy right now

Black Friday is nearly here, and if you’re looking to upgrade your cleaning routine (or put your feet up), why not grab a best robot vacuum deal? There are many top brands, but if you've had your eye on a Eufy, we’ve already seen some great discounts of over 50%.

My favorite robot vacuum deal right now is the Eufy Robot Vacuum G30 has just dropped to $139 from $318 on Amazon. With its exceptional “BoostIQ” power, and excellent pet hair pick up, this is a total steal — at 56% off.

Or if you prefer a robot vac that can mop your floors , this Eufy X10 Pro Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop is now $549 from $799 at Amazon. Not only can it sweep up well, but can wash and remove stubborn stains — so you don’t have to!

As expected, these incredible smart robot vac deals won’t last long, so you’d better hurry!

Eufy robot vacuum Black Friday deals

Eufy 25C Robot Vacuum: was $99 now $79 at Amazon The Anker Eufy 25C is a great basic robot vacuum at value for money. The vac can be controlled via smartphone app or via voice commands. It features a triple brush cleaning system and can clean both carpets and hard floors.

Eufy Boost 11S Max: was $249 now $129 at Amazon At almost half price, this is great value for money. Despite its slim design, it uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. It comes with a decent 2,000 Pa suction power, which is adequate to deep clean both carpets and hard floors. Best of all, it has built-in drop-sensing technology that prevents it from falling down a flight of stairs.

Eufy Robot Vacuum G30: was $318 now $139 at Amazon A near 60% discount on one of the popular robot vacuums makes it an even better value. This ultra slim and quiet smart vac uses bounce mapping to clean all corners of your room so you can set it and forget it. The 2,000 Pa suction power is sufficient to tackle both carpets and hard floors with ease. And it comes with BoostIQ and Dynamic Navigation 2.0 features for a thorough clean.

Eufy Clean L50: was $199 now $159 at Walmart This is a good deal for an impressive robot vacuum. With 4,000 Pa suction, this is a powerful vacuum that can easily tackle dirt and dust. In addition, this offers precise laser (LiDAR) navigation and it adjusts that power depending on what type of flooring it's currently cleaning. And if you have pets, this is equipped with Pet Hair Pickup Intervals during pet shedding season.