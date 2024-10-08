I review Nutribullets for a living — and my favorite blenders are on Prime Day sale for under $100

I love my Nutribullet with all my heart. Being able to liquify anything makes culinary experimentation so much easier — so snag these epic Prime Day deals while they’re around.

Some of the best blenders by Nutribullet are discounted by up to $50, so this isn’t a deal you want to miss. If you don’t have a Nutribullet yet, I recommend the Nutribullet Pro 900W. This is the blender I personally own and use almost daily. I can make everything in it from cheesecakes, to non-dairy milk, to smoothies, even chopping veggies when I’m too lazy to do it by hand. This is the cheapest Nutribullet on sale right now, at only $95.

Best Nutribullet deals

Nutribullet Triple Prep was $229 now $179 @ Amazon

If you’ve got a larger family, you might be better suited to the Nutribullet Triple Prep. The Triple Prep triple threat. It's a family-sized blender, personal blender, and a food processor in one — so you’re basically getting three products for the price of one and a half. The 64 ounce blending pitcher would be perfect for making soups, dips, or smoothies for the whole family. This epic deal sees a $50 discount on one of the brand’s most powerful blenders — I can’t believe how good this deal is.

Nutribullet Pro+ 1200W was $129 now $99 @ Amazon

This is another personal blender, just with more blending oomph than the Pro 900. The 1200 watt power means you might be able to blend ice and harder foods (think nuts) more easily than with the 900. This could be a perfect choice for you if you’re always crushing ice or making nut butter. It’s a single serve blender, like the Pro 900, so it would be best for a single-person or two-person household. It also has a pulse function for when you want a chunkier result!

If you don't have a Nutribullet yet and you’re just dabbling in the world of blenders, I’d recommend the Pro 900 series — which is the cheapest product here.

Alternatively, if you’re cooking for a big family or you want a 3-in-1 blender, your best bet would be the Triple Prep. I genuinely use my Nutribullet all the time and I love it so much that I would buy another one the second it died — but because Nutribullets are so well-made and reliable, that won’t be for a long time!