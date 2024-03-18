Hurry! One of the best Ninja air fryers just dropped to $149 ahead of Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
At Tom’s Guide, we love everything about air fryers, from the type of foods they can cook to their speed and energy-saving qualities. But if you have yet to succumb to the benefits of air frying, now could be your chance to grab a deal as Amazon’s Big Spring Sale is just getting started.
Right now, Ninja’s DZ071 DualZone Air Fryer is $149 at Amazon. It’s a superb everyday air fryer that we’ve tested. It will save you time in the kitchen, cook two foods in one, and it's easy to use. It’s a welcome introduction to those yet to experience the joys of air frying.
Ninja 7qt DZ071 DualZone Air fryer: was $179 now $149 at Amazon
You can fry, bake, and more with this Ninja air fryer, which has two 3.5qt baskets — allowing you to cook foods requiring more than one cooking time or temperature. Plus, for greater flexibility, the baskets can be replaced with one 7qt version for cooking large quantities. DualZone technology enables you to cook two foods two ways with Smart Finish or sync settings across both zones, ensuring your food finishes cooking at the same time.
We recently reviewed the Ninja Foodi DualZone Air Fryer and loved how it saves time and energy as it doesn’t need preheating. Plus, the air fryer offers six cooking functions, including air broil, air fry, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.
The two food baskets are separated by a divider that slides tightly into place, preventing juices from escaping to either side. The dual baskets also allow you to cook two different foods simultaneously without the hassle of keeping one warm, while the second one cooks.
Each 3.5qt basket holds up to 3 pounds of air-fried ingredients or a whole chicken if the divider is removed, making it ideal for family-size meals.
The results were also outstanding, producing some of the crispiest air fryer food our tester had experienced. If you're after consistent results, this Ninja air fryer won't let you down.
