Forget Le Creuset — this cast iron Dutch oven is $250 less for Black Friday
Plenty of pot at a great discount
If you’re a fan of Le Creuset, think again. There’s no need to be spending big money on a cast iron Dutch oven this Black Friday. Why not get a huge discount and use the extra cash on other deals?
Right now, you can grab an Overmont 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $50 at Amazon. That’s over $400 less than the equivalent Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Dutch Oven at Amazon, giving you plenty of pot for your dough.
What’s more, the Overmont Dutch Oven is reduced by 15% this Black Friday, saving you an extra $9 on the list price.
Cook up a feast in this 7-Quart Dutch oven. This heavy duty cooking pot is ideal for braising, stews, roasting, and bread baking. The cast iron ensures exceptional heat distribution and retention, moulded into a durable design.
A practical piece of cookware
I wouldn’t be without a Dutch oven, I use mine almost every day to cook casseroles, sauces and curries. I love its versatility — I use it on the cooktop or within the oven. And I’ve even made no-knead bread in a Dutch oven . Although I love the classic styling of Le Creuset, I also appreciate that there’s plenty of other brands that look just as good and perform well.
Plus, with the Overmont Dutch Oven you not only get a 7-quart pot and lid, but it also comes with a cookbook and cotton potholders. Choose between 8 colorways — bottle green, cherry red, cream white, forest green, gray, pink, pumpkin and sapphire blue.
This Ormont Dutch oOven can be used on gas, electric, ceramic and induction, plus it’s safe up to 500°F, giving you lots of flexibility however you cook.
So, if you haven’t cooked with a Dutch oven before, now could be the time to bag a bargain and give cooking with cast iron a go. Making a purchase now will also ramp up your kitchen cookware collateral before the party season begins.
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.