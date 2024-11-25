Forget Le Creuset — this cast iron Dutch oven is $250 less for Black Friday

If you’re a fan of Le Creuset, think again. There’s no need to be spending big money on a cast iron Dutch oven this Black Friday. Why not get a huge discount and use the extra cash on other deals?

Right now, you can grab an Overmont 7-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven for $50 at Amazon . That’s over $400 less than the equivalent Le Creuset 7.25-Quart Dutch Oven at Amazon , giving you plenty of pot for your dough.

What’s more, the Overmont Dutch Oven is reduced by 15% this Black Friday, saving you an extra $9 on the list price.

A practical piece of cookware

I wouldn’t be without a Dutch oven, I use mine almost every day to cook casseroles, sauces and curries. I love its versatility — I use it on the cooktop or within the oven. And I’ve even made no-knead bread in a Dutch oven . Although I love the classic styling of Le Creuset, I also appreciate that there’s plenty of other brands that look just as good and perform well.

Plus, with the Overmont Dutch Oven you not only get a 7-quart pot and lid, but it also comes with a cookbook and cotton potholders. Choose between 8 colorways — bottle green, cherry red, cream white, forest green, gray, pink, pumpkin and sapphire blue.

This Ormont Dutch oOven can be used on gas, electric, ceramic and induction, plus it’s safe up to 500°F, giving you lots of flexibility however you cook.



So, if you haven’t cooked with a Dutch oven before, now could be the time to bag a bargain and give cooking with cast iron a go. Making a purchase now will also ramp up your kitchen cookware collateral before the party season begins.