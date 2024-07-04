5 best gardening tool deals under $50 you can get before Prime Day
Save big on these gardening tools
Get your yard spick and span this summer with these 5 best gardening tools I’ve spotted on Amazon. Deadhead flowers, prune hedges, neaten your lawn, pull up those weeds and give your yard a water with these 5 deals all for under $50.
These top picks include a 36% saving on a garden hose and 33% off a lawn edger, making it possible to have a neat and lush-looking lawn. So if you’re looking to get your yard in shape for summer take advantage of these deals and make the most of the discounts before Prime Day.
Quick Links
- shop all garden tool deals from $9 at Amazon
- PoPoHoser Half Moon Hand Lawn Edger: was $29 now $19
- Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $28 now $23
- Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $46 now $29
- Gbekery 4-Claw Weed Pull: was $35 now $29
- Craftsman 17-inch Hedge Trimmer: was $44 now $39
Best Amazon Garden Tool Deals
PoPoHoser Half Moon Hand Lawn Edger: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon
Neaten up your lawn with this manual saw-tooth lawn edger that will cut through turf to leave a clean border. The lawn edger is 37-inches long, allowing you to use it from a standing position, and has a cushioned ergonomic handle for comfort. The lawn edger is rust and weather resistant. This product is self assembly.
Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $28 now $23 at Amazon
These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 3/4-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands.
Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $46 now $29 @ Amazon
This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.
4-Claw Weed Pull: was $35 now $29 @ Amazon
Remove weeds with ease with this 49-inch long-handled weed puller. The weed remover comes with four durable stainless steel claws to uproot dandelions, broadleaf weeds and crabgrass. Durable and rust resistant, it's constructed with thick stainless-steel poles to withstand strong force.
Craftsman 17-inch Hedge Trimmer: was $44 now $39 @ Amazon
This corded hedge trimmer is lightweight and compact making it easy to use and store. The 17-inch dual actin blades give a fast and clean cut and has a 5/8-inch cutting capacity. While the T-handle provides comfort and control when trimming.
Sign up to get the BEST of Tom’s Guide direct to your inbox.
Upgrade your life with a daily dose of the biggest tech news, lifestyle hacks and our curated analysis. Be the first to know about cutting-edge gadgets and the hottest deals.
Camilla Sharman has worked in publishing and marketing for over 30 years and has covered a wide range of sectors within the business and consumer industries both as a feature, content, and freelance writer.
As a business journalist, Camilla has researched articles for many different sectors from the jewellery industry to finance and tech, charities, and the arts. Whatever she’s covered, she enjoys delving deep and learning the ins and out of different topics, then conveying her research within engaging content that informs the reader. In her spare time, when she’s not in her kitchen experimenting with a new recipe, you’ll find her keeping fit at the gym. In the pool, stretching at a yoga class, or on a spin bike, exercise is her escape time. She also loves the great outdoors and if she’s not pottering about in her garden, she’ll be jumping on her bike for a gentle cycle ride.