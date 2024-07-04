5 best gardening tool deals under $50 you can get before Prime Day

Get your yard spick and span this summer with these 5 best gardening tools I’ve spotted on Amazon. Deadhead flowers, prune hedges, neaten your lawn, pull up those weeds and give your yard a water with these 5 deals all for under $50.

These top picks include a 36% saving on a garden hose and 33% off a lawn edger, making it possible to have a neat and lush-looking lawn. So if you’re looking to get your yard in shape for summer take advantage of these deals and make the most of the discounts before Prime Day.

Best Amazon Garden Tool Deals

PoPoHoser Half Moon Hand Lawn Edger: was $29 now $19 @ Amazon

Neaten up your lawn with this manual saw-tooth lawn edger that will cut through turf to leave a clean border. The lawn edger is 37-inches long, allowing you to use it from a standing position, and has a cushioned ergonomic handle for comfort. The lawn edger is rust and weather resistant. This product is self assembly.

Corona ClassicCUT Forged Bypass Hand Pruner: was $28 now $23 at Amazon

These forged pruners feature in our best pruning shears buying guide and have a sharp blade suitable to cut green and dry branches up to 3/4-inch in diameter. The blade can be sharpened and replaced, lengthening the lifetime of the pruners. They have a comfortable non-slip grip handle and are suitable for small to medium hands.

Keboe 50ft Heavy Duty Stainless Steel Garden Hose: was $46 now $29 @ Amazon

This lightweight hose comes with 10 functional nozzles providing a range of sprays from jet to mist. It also has a no kink design to supply a steady water stream. The hose is durable and can withstand extreme weather conditions.

4-Claw Weed Pull: was $35 now $29 @ Amazon

Remove weeds with ease with this 49-inch long-handled weed puller. The weed remover comes with four durable stainless steel claws to uproot dandelions, broadleaf weeds and crabgrass. Durable and rust resistant, it's constructed with thick stainless-steel poles to withstand strong force.