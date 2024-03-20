The best PS5 game of the past year just dropped to its lowest price in Amazon’s Spring Sale

Last year ranks as one of the strongest years in gaming history, but my GOTY pick wasn’t The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom or Baldur’s Gate 3, it was a challenging Soulslike starring a puppet named Pinocchio, and now the essential Lies of P has just dropped to its a new lowest price ever in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.

For a limited time, Lies of P is on sale for $44 at Amazon. That’s a 25% saving compared to its full list price, and it’s the cheapest this must-play game has ever been. As of writing, this epic Amazon gaming deal is available on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of Lies of P.

Inspired by games like Dark Souls and Bloodborne, <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/opinion/lies-of-p-is-my-biggest-gaming-surprise-of-the-year-and-the-bloodborne-sequel-we-deserve" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Lies of P is a new entry in the Soulslike genre that challenges players to explore its nightmarish world and vanquish horrifying enemies. Master fast-paced combat, and craft your perfect loadout, as you delve deeper into the sinister world of Krat as a powerful puppet come to life. Just don't expect to overcome the game's many brutal bosses without a few defeats along the way.

Released in September 2023, Lies of P is part of the Soulslike genre, which essentially means it’s a very difficult action RPG inspired by the works of FromSoftware, the legendary developer behind the Dark Souls and Bloodborne series.

Just like its inspirations — Lies of P takes particular cues from Bloodborne — this is a tough game. If you want something to play casually after a long day at work, it won’t be for you, but if you're after a rewarding challenge then it’s a total must-play.

Loosely based on the beloved children’s book The Adventures of Pinocchio by Italian novelist Carlo Collodi, Lies of P sees you play Pinocchio (referred to as P here), as he explores the dangerous gothic city of Krat on a quest to find his creator and father figure, Geppetto, during a puppet uprising. Unlike the Souls games the game’s story is more straightforward and there are several memorable characters along the way.

However, the real draw of Lies of P isn't it's narrative but rather its rewarding gameplay. Victory against even the most basic enemies is hard-fought, and if you’re not paying close attention, and making use of all the tools at your disposal, you won’t make it very far.

Even skilled players should expect to die a lot, especially when squaring off against one of the game’s powerful bosses. But practice makes perfect, and with some perseverance, you can overcome the objects in your path. And doing so leads to the trademark sense of satisfaction that only a Soulslike can provide.

