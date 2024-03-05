Score! Dell just slashed $400 off the awesome Aurora R16

The Alienware Aurora R16 is one of the best gaming PCs we've tested. It can play almost any game you throw its way and we especially like its advanced cooling tech, which keeps it running cool and quiet.

For a limited time, you can get the Alienware Aurora R16 w/ RTX 4070 on sale for $1,799. That's a whopping $400 off and one of the best PC gaming deals we've seen. It's also one of the best Dell TechFest deals we've seen this week. (Make sure to check out our guide to the best Dell coupons for more ways to save).

Alienware Aurora R16: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Dell

One of the best gaming PCs we've reviewed is now on sale for Dell TechFest. The new Alienware Aurora R16 packs a Core i7-14700KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the Editor's Choice rig is a gaming powerhouse with powerful components and enhanced cooling technology.

The Editor's Choice Aurora R16 is one of the best gaming PCs you can buy. In our Alienware Aurora R16 review, we said the desktop is a gaming powerhouse that's whisper quiet thank to its powerful components and enhanced cooling technology. This specific configuration on sale features a Core i7-14700KF CPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. We reviewed a similar model, except our desktop had a Core i7-13700F CPU.

Design-wise, we like the transparent glass side panel that showcases the machine's powerful components and tasteful wiring. There's some RGB lighting surrounding the inner fans, motherboard, and GPU, but they appear muted against the dark glass paneling. In terms of ports, you three USB-A ports, a USB-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack tucked within a cylindrical recess in the front. There are also more ports along the back of the rig.

The majority of titles we benchmarked on the Aurora R16 ran great at both 1080p and 4K resolutions with game settings set to Ultra or its equivalent. At Ultra Nightmare settings at 1440p, Doom Eternal's frame rate never dropped below 100 frames per second (FPS). When we switched over to medium settings, frame rates jumped up to the 130 to 140 FPS range, which is fantastic.

Dell's TechFest sale is expected to last all month, but if you're looking for a powerful gaming rig that runs silent, you'll be hard pressed to find a better rig than the discounted Aurora R16.