The best PS5 horror game is 50% off in Amazon's Presidents' Day sale

Last year was one of the strongest 12 months for new video games in recent memory, and among the many GOTY contenders, the stunning remake of survival horror classic Resident Evil 4 was almost universally considered a true masterpiece. And thanks to Amazon’s epic Presidents' Day sale, it’s currently cheaper than ever.

For a limited time, Resident Evil 4 on PS5 is on sale for $29 at Amazon. That’s 50% off its launch price, and the lowest on-sale price to date. Considering this game was an easy recommendation at $59, at this discounted price it’s a complete bargain.

Resident Evil 4: was $59 now $29 @ Amazon

One of the most acclaimed and influential games of all time, Resident Evil 4 has been reborn in this full-scale remake. You play Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue the President's kidnapped daughter in a spooky European village overrun with gruesome enemies. Featuring modernized gameplay and overhauled visuals, this is Resident Evil 4 as you've never seen it before.

Price check: $31 @ Best Buy

Resident Evil 4 (2023) is a from-the-ground-up remake of the 2005 original designed to bring the game up to a modern standard with a total graphical overhaul and reworked gameplay. Resident Evil 4 is one of the most lauded and influential games of all time, s creating a remake that can live up to that legacy seemed impossible. And yet, the Resident Evil 4 remake is every bit as remarkable as its progenitor.

I wrote Tom’s Guide’s Resident Evil 4 review , and said “The Resident Evil 4 remake retains what made the original 2005 release one of the most influential games of all time, while also giving the whole experience a much-needed visual facelift. Smart tweaks have also been made to the core gameplay mechanics in the name of modernization.” Overall, I found the experience to be mostly flawless with only a few dated elements adding minor blemishes, and these are very easy to overlook.

The game has also got even better since its release. For starters, the fan-favorite The Mercenaries mode was added as a free DLC. This arcade-style mode lets you fight off wave after wave of infected villagers to earn the highest score possible. Plus, another free update made the entire game playable in virtual reality via the PSVR 2, and let me tell you, it brings a whole new degree of fear to an already spooky game.

There’s also a paid DLC called Separate Ways which adds a separate campaign where you play as Ada Wong, a mysterious side-character in the Resident Evil series. It’s perfect if you’re craving even more Resident Evil 4 action after completing the base game. While it’s a little on the shorter side — I beat it in less than five hours — it costs a fairly reasonable $10.

If you want even more discounts on top PS5 games be sure to check out the latest PlayStation Store sale which is slicing money off loads of the console’s best games.