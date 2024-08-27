Sony's PSVR 2 is now a massive 38% off at Amazon AU, hitting its lowest price yet

Offering an excellent virtual reality experience with some truly high-end features, including eye tracking and haptic controller feedback, Sony's PSVR 2 provides a huge upgrade over its predecessor, making it the top gaming option in our best VR headsets roundup. You can read more about it in our PSVR 2 review.

While its first-party software on PS5 has been rather limited since launch, the arrival of an affordable PC adapter has opened the PSVR 2 up to a world of gaming possibilities. Now the only real downside is how ridiculously expensive it typically is, with an RRP of AU$879.95.

Luckily, our eyes have been tracking PSVR 2 deals for a while now, and we've found the headset at its best price yet! Right now, the PSVR 2 is a whopping 38% off at Amazon, bringing its price down to an all-time Aussie low of AU$549 — that's a saving of AU$330.95!

LOWEST PRICE PSVR 2 | AU$879.95 AU$549 on Amazon (save AU$330.95) Usually, the PSVR 2's AU$879.95 price point makes it more expensive than the PS5 itself, which should give you a clue about how premium it is. Thankfully, Amazon has slashed a mammoth 38% off the price of Sony's second-gen VR headset, bringing the price down to a far more reasonable AU$549. This is easily the lowest price we've seen on the PSVR 2 in Australia to date, so if you've had your eye on it, we recommend pouncing on this deal.

In addition to the standalone headset, Amazon has also discounted the PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle, which includes the VR spin-off to Sony's PlayStation-exclusive Horizon series.

Typically, this bundle has an RRP of AU$959.95, but you can get it now at a 34% discount, bringing it down to just AU$629. Like the deal above, this offer will save you an amazing AU$330.95.

PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle | AU$959.95 AU$629 on Amazon (save AU$330.95) Sony's Horizon games always act as a graphical showcase for its PlayStation hardware, and Horizon Call of the Mountain is no exception. Boasting a lush world that you can now fully immerse yourself in, the game is a must-own for PSVR 2. With that in mind, we think it's a good idea to pick it up in this fantastic bundle, which has also been discounted by AU$330.95 on Amazon.

So there you have it — the PSVR 2 is now at its lowest ever price in Australia. If you've been waiting for its price to come down, you may want to jump on this exceptional deal, because we don't know how much longer it will last.