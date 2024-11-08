PS5 Pro: 3 reasons to buy and 3 reasons to skip

The PS5 Pro has arrived and packs enough power to make the best PS5 games look and run their best. As we said in our PS5 Pro review, It's the best way to experience the PS5's large library of must-play games and the current pinnacle of console gaming.

While there’s no denying that it’s objectively Sony’s most powerful gaming console so far, the PS5 Pro's upgraded GPU and expanded storage space come at a steep price. Below, I’ll detail 3 reasons you should consider buying the PS5 Pro, along with 3 reasons you should stick with the regular PS5 instead.

PS5 Pro: Reasons to buy

Improved performance

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

At launch, the PS5 offered excellent performance for a gaming console. But over the years, it’s started to fall behind even some lower-end gaming PCs. Enter the PS5 Pro, which, like the PS4 Pro before it, gives games a noticeable boost in visuals and performance.

The upgraded CPU certainly makes a difference in the games I played. Titles like Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, The Last of Us II Remastered and Horizon Zero Dawn Remake run buttery smooth no matter if you’re playing in their respective Fidelity Pro or Performance Pro settings—especially if you enable features like VRR and 120Hz mode.

Like on the regular PS5, I could easily tell the difference between Fidelity and Performance modes, with the latter looking and feeling much smoother than the latter. However, thanks to the PS5 Pro’s boosted GPU, games run much better than in the equivalent PS5 graphical modes. This is the smoothest I’ve seen these titles run.

Stronger graphics

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Not only do games run better, but they look better as well—no matter which mode you’ve enabled. Fidelity Pro mode in games outputs at 4K resolution while Performance Pro upscales to 4K from 1440p. In most cases, you’ll enjoy features like ray tracing and other graphical enhancements in either mode, ensuring the best visual experience possible. I personally like Fidelity Pro since I get the highest possible resolution and graphical effects, even if games run under 60 fps.

Ray tracing is easily my favorite feature introduced on PS5 and it looks even more impressive on the PS5 Pro. I love swinging around Times Square in Spider-Man 2 and seeing all the reflections on glass buildings. It makes my hometown city feel more realistic. Natural environments like those in Horizon Zero Dawn Remake also look phenomenal thanks to the PS5 Pro’s enhanced visuals.

The overall sharper image quality, boosted ray tracing and AI-driven upscaling, make games on PS5 Pro a feast for the eyes. And as I said, you don’t have to sacrifice graphical fidelity or performance no matter what mode you’re playing on. That said, you’ll need a TV with a minimum 120Hz refresh rate and which supports VRR to take full advantage of the PS5 Pro’s AI upscaling.

More storage

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

One of my biggest pet peeves with the PS5 was its skimpy storage capacity. While 825GB might sound like a lot of space, that amount gets obliterated when you’re installing games like GTA V and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. Thankfully, the PS5 Pro packs much more storage.

Out of the box, the PS5 Pro has a 2TB SSD. Even accounting for games with huge file sizes, that's much more space for games. And since you get that much storage from the jump, you might not need to install one of the best PS5 internal SSDs — though you can if you want. For most players, 2TB of storage should be plenty.

I downloaded five games to test the PS5 Pro and still had well over 1TB of space left over. That means it will take a long time to fill up the SSD, which is awesome. I’m really glad Sony didn’t skimp on storage with the PS5 Pro.

PS5 Pro: Reasons to skip

The high price

(Image credit: Future / Tom's Guide)

Let’s get right to the main reason you might want to skip the PS5 Pro… its hefty price.

While the current PS5 with a disc drive costs $499, the PS5 Pro costs $699. For that, you get the console, a DualSense controller and a digital copy of Astro’s Playroom . This console doesn’t have a disc drive, so if you want to play physical games, you’ll need to plunk down an additional $79 for the PS5 Pro disc drive. And if you want to (safely) stand the system vertically, you’ll need to spend another $29 for the optional stand.

I haven’t seen a console cost this much since the Neo-Geo back in the mid-’90s. Like that system, the PS5 Pro targets enthusiast gamers and first adopters. While that’s small consolation for people’s wallets, the high price somewhat makes sense in that regard. Still, if you’re considering getting a PS5 Pro, the cost will probably make you think twice.

You still have to compromise

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Like the regular PS5, games on PS5 Pro offer two graphics modes: fidelity and performance. Though both modes look and perform better than their PS5 equivalents, it’s a bit of a bummer that we have to choose modes on this “Pro” system. You might feel cheated since you’ll still have to decide between sharper graphics or smoother gameplay.

I should note that some games like The Last of Us II Remastered do offer a single “PS5 Pro” mode. That tells me that it will be up to developers how they wish to implement “Pro” features. If you’re like me and like tinkering with visual settings, this might not be an issue. But if you just want to play games, fiddling around in settings to get the right balance of fidelity and performance might be annoying—especially if you expect the PS5 Pro to run every game at 4K60.

In the end, the PS5 Pro still offers sharp visuals and strong performance, even if you have to choose between the two.

The PS5 is still awesome

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The PS5 Pro is undoubtedly an impressive console, but it won’t make the regular PS5 obsolete. In fact, Sony’s current-gen system is still worth considering for most people looking for a console with a robust game library.

While the PS5 doesn’t have many first-party exclusive games, the ones it does have are some of the finest games out there. You also get nearly every third-party game available on other systems. Given the PS5’s popularity, you get a boatload of games to choose from.

And though the PS5 often makes you choose between performance and fidelity modes in many games, you still get a decent gaming experience regardless. Yes, those modes are upgraded on PS5 Pro, but they’re still good on PS5. In the end, the PS5 is still an awesome system for most people.

PS5 Pro: Bottom line

The PS5 Pro is an impressive gaming console that delivers sharper visuals and smoother gameplay compared to the regular PS5. Hardcore PlayStation enthusiasts will no doubt fall in love with this powerful system.

Conversely, if you’re happy with how games look and run on your PS5, you can save yourself $700. The performance boosts are nice, but they aren't critical to enjoying your games.