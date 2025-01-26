NYT Connections today hints and answers — Sunday, January 26 (#595)

Looking for clues for today's Connections answers? The Connections answers on January 25 for puzzle #594 are a smidge easier than yesterday's puzzle, with the Connections Companion rating this puzzle's difficulty at 3 out of 5.

Every day, we update this article with Connections hints and tips to help you find all 4 of today's answers so you can keep your Connections streak going. And if the clues aren't enough, you'll find all four answers below, with the category titles and the correlating words.

Plus, we're including a reflection on yesterday's puzzle, #593, in case you're reading this in a different time zone.

Spoilers lie ahead for Connections #594. Only read on if you want to know today's Connections answers.

Alternatively, visit our how to play NYT Connections guide for tips on how to solve the puzzle without our help.

Today's Connections answer — hints to help you solve it

Unlike our guide to today's Wordle answer, where we recommend the best Wordle start words as your strategy, solving Connections relies on identifying connecting categories among 16 words. Each category's difficulty level is represented by a color; yellow is the easiest grouping, and purple is the most challenging. Once you've made 4 mistakes in your guesses, the answers will be revealed, so hints can be helpful.

Today's Connections words are: Raven, Silo, Hitch, Promo, Trailer, Discog, Fish, Tractor, Bally, Farm, Cloister, Gather, Separate, Hunt, Axles, Seclude

If you need hints to solve the groupings, then here are the themes of each, based on the order of difficulty:

🟨 Yellow : Ways to get food

: Ways to get food 🟩 Green : Keep apart

: Keep apart 🟦 Blue : Parts of a big rig

: Parts of a big rig 🟪 Purple: Dance events plus a letter

These hints should get you at least some of the way towards finding today's Connections answers. If not, then you can read on for bigger clues; or, if you just want to know the answer, then scroll down further.

Here's a larger hint: Get what you want to eat while being along. But take your large truck to your favorite place to bust a move.

Today's Connections answers

So, what are today's Connections answers for game #595?

Drumroll, please...

🟨 Ways to get food: Farm, Fish, Gather, Hunt

Farm, Fish, Gather, Hunt 🟩 Keep apart: Cloister, Seclude, Separate, Silo

Cloister, Seclude, Separate, Silo 🟦 Parts of a big rig: Axles, Hitch, Tractor, Trailer

Axles, Hitch, Tractor, Trailer 🟪 Dance events plus a letter: Bally, Discog, Promo, Raven

I went all kinds of out of order on this one. I got the blue category first, locking in the parts of a truck quickly and easily. From there, I picked up on Seclude, Separate and Silo as words that meant to keep something alone. I guessed Cloister, as it didn't fit anywhere else, and I was right.

From there, I moved to Yellow, which was pretty evident as ways to get food. That only left me with purple, which was hard, and I probably would have never gotten it if it wasn't for the process of elimination.

Yesterday's Connections answers

🟨 School periods: Class, homeroom, lunch, recess

Class, homeroom, lunch, recess 🟩 Features of a ski resort: Lift, lodge, mogul, slope

Lift, lodge, mogul, slope 🟦 Words derived from Japanese: Emoji, ginkgo, karaoke, tycoon

Emoji, ginkgo, karaoke, tycoon 🟪 Words after the prefix "tri-": Angle, cycle, dent, pod

Reading this in a later time zone? Here are the Connections answers for game #594, which had a difficulty rating of 3.3 out of 5, according to the Connections Companion.

After three straight days of puzzles rated 3.3, Connections took a little break a couple of days ago, but we're back to 3.3 yesterday. Was it actually harder?

A bit.

I saw the yellow and green categories pretty quickly as class, lunch, recess and homeroom were obviously school related. Mogul immediately made me think of skiing which led to slope, lift and lodge. I did not immediately mark them in as I wanted to knock out the purple category first.

I knew emoji, karaoke and tycoon were Japanese words but wasn't sure on Ginkgo because I associate the trees with China. Some quick research reveals that it does have a big place in Japanese culture. Apparently, the name is a spelling error derived from the Japanese kanji alphabet though the tree is native to China.

Anyway, because of Ginkgo, I went with (tri)angle, (tri)cycle, (tri)dent and (tri)pod, which was the purple category.

Then I wrapped up the puzzle walking backwards down blue, green and yellow.