Huge Xbox sale slices up to 90% off the best games for console and PC — here’s the 15 deals I’d buy

The Steam's Xbox Game Studios sale offers loads of discounts on top Xbox games that you can play on the some of the best gaming PCs.

This Steam sale offers various discounts on Microsoft-published games, including Sunset Overdrive for just $7 or the incredible Halo 4 for only $3 . If you fancy taking a trip down memory lane or want to play some iconic games for very the first time, you can buy the bundle Halo: Master Chief Collection for $10 . This essential sci-fi shooter package includes six classic Halo experiences.

Console players on Xbox Series X (or Xbox One) haven't been left out either. Right now Amazon is running its own sale on must-play Xbox games including the biggest discount to date on Starfield, the new RPG from Fallout developer Bethesda.

So whether you're playing on a powerful gaming PC or an Xbox console, you're currently spoilt for choice with all these unmissable deals. Now let's explore the best Xbox game deals you can grab right now....

Best Steam Xbox Studio Sale deals

Best Xbox game deals right now

Starfield: was $69 now $33 @ Amazon

Become a space explorer and scavenge every corner of the universe in this visually stunning RPG. Starfield features open worlds containing mysterious artifacts you can obtain on your mission in the stars. Get creative with your character profile and spaceship when building your own narrative. This game is an absolute bargain with over 50% off at Amazon.

Tom Clancy's The Division: was $29 now $10 @ Amazon

This action shooter RPG puts you in the aftermath of a pandemic as you take on the role of a special agent. Assigned to the Strategic Homeland Division, you must help to rebuild the organization's main operations in Manhattan while investigating how the pandemic started in the first place. The criminals lurking in the streets don't help either.

Titanfall 2: was $19 now $6 @ Amazon

Titanfall 2 is a single-player campaign that focuses on the bond between a Titan and a Pilot. In this case, players will control rifleman Jack Cooper during the narrative while commanding the Titan during heavy action scenes. It's set in a science-fiction universe where you must fight other enemy machines with dangerous weaponry and put yourself on the front line of the war against a corporate military corporation.

Just Cause 4: was $19 now $10 @ Amazon

Take down the world's biggest private military in the fictional nation of Solís to bring peace to the people who live there. You will play as Rico Rodríguez, a former operative who wants to build his own army and fight against the military group with weather-manipulation technology. Navigate this open world on Xbox One and experience just how dangerous the outside world can be in Solís.

Dead Island 2: was $39 now $19 @ Best Buy

If you love anything to do with zombies, then you're probably going to want to play this game. Dead Island 2 throws you into a thrilling adventure as you navigate a deadly virus in Los Angeles. Build strong weapons and protect yourself against the rabid zombies roaming the streets. This is the game to play if you want some fun action mixed with the incredibly tense terror that radiates from your screen.

Mass Effect Legendary Edition: was $19 now $9 @ Best Buy

Mass Effect Legendary Edition is one of the best Xbox deals you could buy. Set in the far future where humans and alien creatures exist together, you play as an elite soldier named Commander Shepard. It's your mission to protect the galactic community against Reapers, which are highly advanced creatures with powerful starships. This edition includes Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3.