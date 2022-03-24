The DreamCloud Mattress: Should you buy this luxury hybrid?

The DreamCloud Mattress has grown in popularity over the last few years and is sought out by people with back pain who need good lumbar support, as well as by sleepers of average to heavier body weights who want cushioning comfort and constant pressure relief during sleep.

The DreamCloud sits in our best mattress guide as a good option for most people seeking higher levels of support and pressure relief, and comes on a 365-night risk-free trial to give you ample time to make sure it does help you sleep better and wake up feeling more refreshed.

Thanks to its combination of gel-infused memory foam, polyfoam and supportive coils, this medium-firm mattress in a box is particularly well-reviewed among back and stomach sleepers, and has won numerous awards. Even better, it’s competitively priced for a luxury hybrid memory foam mattress of this quality, but will it suit your particular sleep needs?

Read on for everything you need to know about the DreamCloud Mattress ahead of our official review arriving on the site…

The DreamCloud Mattress: At a glance

Reasons for: Designed for better back support

Strong focus on pressure relief Reasons against: No removable cover

Heavy to move around

First things first, here we’re looking at the US version of the DreamCloud Mattress – UK viewers can read our DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid review for more information on that model, which is slightly different to the US one.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

The DreamCloud mattress has made a name for itself as a good choice for neck and back pain, as it’s built to deliver a good blend of medium-firm support, contouring comfort and all-over pressure relief. We can certainly testify to this with the UK version, and during our testing of the US version so far, it’s the same story (our official review is coming soon).

The DreamCloud: Spec Type: Hybrid bed-in-a-box

Trial Period: 365 nights

Warranty: Lifetime

Price: $1,273 – $1,998 (RRP)

Height: 14 inches

Firmness (1-10): 6.5

User review rating: 4.8 out of 5

Also known in the US as the DreamCloud Luxury Hybrid, this 14” deep hybrid scores high user reviews for back and stomach sleeping, with the construction of the mattress preventing the sleeper’s head from sinking too far into the memory foam top layer. The benefit? Good spinal alignment during back and stomach sleeping.

Not all side sleepers love the DreamCloud mattress. For example, those with lightweight bodies found it a bit too firm, despite the cushioned top and soft, cashmere blend cover. Some users opted for a mattress topper to add extra softness, while others opted to return the Luxury Hybrid during the 365-night trial period.

The DreamCloud mattress is medium firm but with a good level of bounce that will suit combination sleepers and couples. It does have higher motion transfer than some other comparable mattresses and we don’t think side sleepers will find the mattress entirely comfortable, as it’s simply a little firm for their needs. If you’re a side sleeper take a look at our best mattress for side sleepers guide.

The DreamCloud Mattress: Prices and deals

In terms of price, the DreamCloud Mattress is very competitive when pitted against comparable hybrid models of such a high build quality. We’d place it in the mid to upper end of the affordable market, especially with a queen size normally reduced to $899 – plus it comes with up to $499 of free bedding in the DreamCloud mattress sale. That’s fantastic value for money, and you get a 365-night trial and a Forever Warranty on it too.

Here is the official price of the DreamCloud Mattress, along with the prices we normally see it sell for:

Twin RRP: $1,273 (normally priced $699)

$1,273 (normally priced $699) Twin XL RRP: $1,373 (normally priced $799)

$1,373 (normally priced $799) Full RRP: $1,598 (normally priced $899)

$1,598 (normally priced $899) Queen RRP: $1,698 (normally priced $999)

$1,698 (normally priced $999) King RRP: $1,998 (normally priced $1,299)

$1,998 (normally priced $1,299) Cal king RRP: $1;998 (normally priced $1,299)

DreamCloud offers some of the most consistent mattress sales of any leading sleep specialist, with a combination of money off and free bedding gifts. The current offer, for example, gives you $200 off all mattress sizes plus up to $499 of free accessories (a mattress protector, sheet set and two cooling pillows) depending on the size you opt for.

During the big shopping events of the year, such as the Memorial Day mattress sales in late May, or the arrival of the Black Friday mattress deals at the end of November, prices fall to their cheapest. Most months though, you can buy a queen size DreamCloud for just $999 (was $1,698) and a king size for $1,299 (was $1,998) – that saving is made up of money off and free gifts.

Of course, there are plenty of competitors all trying to out-gun the DreamCloud in terms of value for money, and these include hybrid and all-foam offerings from the likes of Cocoon by Sealy (normally 35% off plus free bedding), and WinkBeds, which normally offers up to $700 off hybrids plus two free pillows in the Nolah mattress sale.

View the DreamCloud: from $699 at DreamCloud

This luxury hybrid is on sale most months, with a recent discount increase helping you to save $200 off the mattress itself plus you'll get up to $499 of free luxury bedding, including a mattress protector, sheets and pillows. A queen size is normally reduced to $999, and you'll have a 365-night trial and a Forever Warranty too.

The DreamCloud Mattress: Design and materials

Stands at 14 inches tall for a luxury look and feel

Premium blend of coils and gel memory foam

Design focus on back support and pressure relief

The DreamCloud Mattress has scored high user reviews for its build and the quality of premium materials used. This starts with a soft-touch luxury cover made from a breathable, soft and cozy cashmere blend that’s also quilted to add more plushness beneath your body.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

Under that luxury cover lies a layer of gel memory foam, designed to contour to your body so that you feel hugged but not swallowed whole. Another comfort benefit of gel memory foam is that it helps regulate temperature, so hot sleepers should feel more at ease on the Luxury Hybrid. A transitional layer of polyfoam stops sleepers from sinking too far into the mattress. How come? Because it responds faster than the memory foam above it.

The main support system of the DreamCloud Mattress is contained within a layer of tall, individually wrapped coils. These provide bounce and firmness in addition to full-body support and pressure relief. Right at the bottom of the hybrid sits a base layer of polyfoam to keep the entire structure in shape so that it remains stable beneath you for years to come.

The foams used to make the DreamCloud are Certi-PUR-US certified and meet all requirements for emissions and durability too. This means they’re free from harmful chemicals and heavy metals, as well as being more environmentally friendly. Though if you want a proper natural mattress made with a feast of certified materials, look at our best organic mattress guide instead as this has far more options.

The DreamCloud Mattress: Comfort and support

Excellent choice for back and stomach sleepers

High user reviews for both of those sleep positions

Lighter body weights may find it too firm

The DreamCloud is one of our top picks for back and stomach sleepers, providing enough gentle sinkage to support and contour the body while also relieving pressure points. The hybrid also promotes good spinal alignment, which in turn helps to ease back and neck pain.

Side sleepers, however, may find this mattress too firm, especially those with a lighter than average body weight and who don’t enjoy sleeping on a firmer feeling mattress. If this is you, yet you love the sound of this Luxury Hybrid, there is an option to upgrade to the DreamCloud Premier. This adds on a premier topper for added comfort, though it does cost an extra $400 on top of the existing price.

The good news is that you’ll have 365-nights to trial it for yourself, and if you do discover that the DreamCloud is too firm for your body and sleeping position, you can arrange for it to be returned and for your money to be refunded. Both shipping and returns are free with DreamCloud, which is something not all online mattress manufacturers offer.

(Image credit: DreamCloud)

High quality materials in the mattress also help with temperature regulation. From the breathable cover, through the gel infused memory foam and down to the coil system that promotes airflow, the DreamCloud is designed to sleep cool. But again, if you are dealing with night sweats or hot flashes (flushes) from pregnancy, menopause or medication, we would also recommend checking out our best cooling mattress guide – there are affordable cool beds there, including the Cocoon by Sealy Chill Memory Foam Mattress (prices start from just $499).

Edge support on the DreamCloud is excellent, with the coils supporting the mattress right up to its edges and increasing the overall sleep surface. Some user reviews do report that it’s not as firm to sit on at the edges, and we are testing this thoroughly at present.

We’ll also be looking closely at the motion transfer, as while we found the UK version to isolate motion very well – and as such recommended it to restless sleepers who share a bed – we have spotted US user reviews that mention how the bouncy coil-based design of the DreamCloud means motion transfer is a little higher.

Should you buy the DreamCloud Mattress?

If you’re a dominant stomach or back sleeper, or someone who rolls between sleeping positions through the night, the DreamCloud should be high on your list of hybrids to check out. It’s designed to provide plenty of pressure relief and support where needed, and to regulate temperature to prevent overheating. There’s plenty of support for your head when stomach and back sleeping, and the mattress promotes good spinal alignment in both of these positions.

Combination sleepers will appreciate the bounce of the DreamCloud too, as this makes it extremely easy to change sleeping position throughout the night. Dedicated lightweight side sleepers and those of a much heavier weight, however, are likely to find the mattress to be either too firm or too soft.

It’s likely that couples will experience some motion transfer too, but the excellent edge support on the DreamCloud Mattress means it’s easy to spread out and take full advantage of the entire surface area of the bed.

Ultimately, the DreamCloud is a luxury hybrid model without the high price tag you might expect. It’s a great choice for a large variety of sleeping styles and should provide a comfortable night’s sleep for many years – and with a Forever Warranty in hand, you’re covered for the long term here.

The DreamCloud Mattress: Competitors