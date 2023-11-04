Saatva vs Nectar: Which memory foam mattress should you buy this Black Friday?

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid and original Nectar Mattress are two hugely popular mattresses from two equally popular brands. But they’re very different from each other, with the Saatva being a combination of foam and coils, and the Nectar being an all-foam mattress. In our in-depth Saatva vs Nectar comparison, we explore their differences in finer detail, helping you to decide which mattress is right for you — especially if you’re hoping to snap one up among this month's Black Friday mattress deals .

Saatva and Nectar sit at the top of our official best mattress guide, which is compiled after rigorous testing and research, both the Saatva and Nectar match each other in terms of quality and comfort. However, a queen size Saatva is over $500 more than the Nectar, so we will look into if we think it warrants the slightly higher price tag.

As part of a wider panel of mattress testers, we’ve put both models through their paces, so you can read our official Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid mattress review and Nectar Mattress review for in-depth analysis. However, this Saatva vs Nectar comparison should help steer you towards one of the other, highlighting their differences and helping you decide if you want to invest in either one.

Saatva vs Nectar mattress: Specs

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Nectar Mattress Type Hybrid All foam Internal layers 6 5 Firmness (1-10): 7.5-8 6.5-7 Height 11.5" 12" Trial 365 nights 365 nights Warranty lifetime Lifetime Lifetime Price $995 to $2,195 $699 to $1,798

Saatva vs Nectar Mattress: Price, trial, warranties

A queen Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is usually on sale for $1526

A queen Nectar Mattress is usually on sale for $699

Saatva has free white glove delivery, plus mattress & foundation removal

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is a luxury mattress, while the Nectar is at the lower end of the mid-range bracket. So, there’s a big price difference between them. But, in both cases, you’ll never pay full price for either mattress.

You’ll normally get between 12 and 15% off the Saatva, with discounts increasing with size. And you can track the Saatva mattress sales each month to keep up on discounts for all the Saatva mattresses and products. Expect to pay around $1526 for a queen (full price $1795) which, whilst pricey, is still a good price for a luxury hybrid mattress.

Nectar’s original mattress is considerably cheaper than the Saatva, with a queen usually retailing between $699 and $799. However, it is all-foam as opposed to a hybrid. Right now, there’s 33% off everything on the site, making a queen $699. There’s also a discount on bedding if you want to invest at the same time.

Nectar’s other usual sale takes 25% off mattress prices but also includes a free bedding bundle. We have seen flash sales with 40% off, but these are hard to predict and don’t occur at regular sales times. Again, you can follow our Nectar mattress sales page each month for the current discounts. Whatever the discount, we consider it one of the best affordable mattresses on the market.

If you’re looking to buy either mattress at its lowest possible price, time your purchase around a national holiday, which is when many mattress brands offer sales and deals. However, you’ll undoubtedly see the biggest discounts with the Black Friday mattress sales at the end of November.

There’s nothing between Saatva and Nectar’s mattress trials and mattress warranties . Both offer a 365-night trial and a lifetime warranty, as well as free shipping. However, Saatva also offers a free white glove delivery service , which is the delivery and set up of your new mattress, alongside free mattress and foundation removal. However, Nectar will charge you $199 for premium in-home setup, with any additional item costing $49 each.

If you paid full price for these mattresses (you shouldn't), this is how much you could expect to pay.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Price comparison Row 0 - Cell 0 Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid Nectar Mattress Twin $995 $699 Twin XL $1,315 $899 Full $1,595 $949 Queen $1,795 $1,099 King $2,195 $1,399 Cal king $2,195 $1,399 Split king $2,630 $1,798

Saatva vs Nectar price winner: Nectar

The Saatva is a fantastic mattress and still great value considering its luxurious feel. But it’s hard to justify the price difference unless you specifically want a hybrid feel with your memory foam hug. Plus, the Nectar offers free or discounted bedding with its mattresses, alongside the year-long trial and lifetime warranty. Yes, Saatva offer free white glove delivery but even if you choose to pay for this with your Nectar, it will still cost you considerably less than the Saatva.

Saatva vs Nectar mattress: Materials & design

The Saatva is an 11.5” hybrid mattress with six layers

The Nectar is a 12” all-foam mattress with five layers

The Nectar is pure foam, while the Saatva is made up of foam and coils

The Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid is one of our best hybrid mattress picks and it’s the cheaper of Saatva’s two memory foam options. That doesn’t mean that it’s any less luxurious though and this immediately feels like a high-quality mattress.

Starting at the top, Saatva’s cover is made from organic cotton and treated with their Guardin botanical antimicrobial treatment, designed to help prevent bacteria, mold, and mildew. However, we would still recommend using a mattress protector to safeguard from spills and stains. Patented lumbar zone quilting gives more lumbar support in the middle third of the mattress.

Next up are two layers of memory foam — a half-inch gel-infused memory foam lumbar crown plus a 1.5-inch layer of ‘waved’ memory foam to create airflow. This is followed by a layer of 8-inch pocketed steel coils with the edges wrapped in high-density foam to provide better edge support. At the base is an inch of support foam to stabilize the mattress.

As well as being one of our top best mattress picks, the Nectar mattress is our top best memory foam mattress pick and ranks highly in our best mattresses for side sleepers guide. It’s made up of five layers, starting with a polyethylene cover designed to wick away and absorb excess heat.

Underneath is a 2-inch layer of gel-infused memory foam to help with temperature regulation, followed by the 3-inch Dynamic Response Layer to provide responsiveness and support. At the bottom is a 7-inch durable base layer, with a polyester shift-resistant bottom cover to keep the layers in place.

The Nectar is shipped rolled up in a box, making it our top best mattress in a box pick. The Saatva arrives flat, however, the Saatva team will also remove your old mattress before setting up your new one in your chosen sleep space at no extra cost.

Saatva vs Nectar design winner: Saatva

The Saatva is the winner here, with the mattress designed to create lumbar support and keep the spine aligned. There’s also a good combination of bounce from the coils combined with a light memory foam ‘hug’ from the top layers. We also like Saatva’s Guardin botanical extract cover, which does a great job of keeping the mattress free of mold, bacteria, mildew, and allergens.

Saatva vs Nectar mattress: Comfort & support

The Saatva is a medium firm to firm mattress (7.5-8)

The Nectar is a medium firm mattress (we rated close to 7)

The Saatva has a ‘lying on top’ feel, whereas you’ll 'sink into' the Nectar

If you’re expecting a memory foam ‘hug’ from the Saatva, you’ll be disappointed as this mattress offers a much firmer feel. That’s not to say that there isn’t some softness from the top layers of the mattress, but the Saatva Memory Foam Hybrid works by pushing against your weight to keep the spine aligned, regardless of wbat position you sleep in.

This gives the mattress a firmer feel (in our opinion) but, as these things are subjective, some sleepers may still find it medium firm. The support from this mattress makes it a great choice if you’re looking for a mattress for back pain.

The superb spinal alignment offered by the Saatva means it’s a comfortable choice for all sleeping positions and the mattress offers superb pressure relief, whatever your sleeping style. But if you’re looking for more of a traditional memory foam ‘hug’, the Nectar may be a better choice for you. It’s particularly suited for side sleepers, who will enjoy the ample cushioning it offers at the shoulders and hips. It’ll also suit some back and stomach sleepers, but if you weigh over 230lbs you’re likely to find it sags too much, leaving the spine unsupported.

Saatva vs Nectar comfort & support winner: Draw

The winner here really comes down to the ‘feel’ you prefer from your bed, along with your preferred sleeping style. Those who like a firmer feel where your spine is supported and there’s no sinkage should plump for the Saatva. But if you enjoy cushioning and a gentle ‘hug’, the Nectar is hard to beat.

Saatva vs Nectar mattress: Temperature regulation

Sattva's combination of memory foam and springs keeps sleepers cool

Nectar’s gel-infused top layer and specialized cooling cover is effective

Both mattresses perform well for temperature regulation

Although it’s not a specialized cooling mattress, the Saatva did a remarkably good job of keeping our tester cool during a warm Texas spring where they slept under microfiber sheets and a heavy comforter. The combination of gel-infused memory foam and coils means that the mattress successfully draws heat away from the body and keeps the air flowing through its structure.

The Nectar mattress is an all-foam offering and these typically sleep hot. To combat this Nectar have infused the top layer with gel and there’s a specialized cooling cover, woven with polyethylene fibers to draw away body heat. This does an exceptional job of keeping sleepers cool throughout the night but do note that the cover isn’t cool to the touch.

Saatva vs Nectar temperature regulation winner: Saatva

Nectar’s cooling cover is impressive and the fact that the mattress sleeps so cool is more unusual for an all-foam offering. However, the hybrid Saatva is in the top percentile of mattresses we’ve tested for cooling properties and the extra airflow offered by that hybrid design just gives it the edge in our opinion.

Saatva vs Nectar: Which should you buy?

Buy the Saatva if...

✅ You want a luxurious mattress that will last: The Saatva is a premium mattress, made with high-quality materials that will last. All of Saatva’s mattresses have a luxurious feel to them and, while they’re more expensive than many, they’re actually reasonably priced for their luxurious feel.

✅ You want a firmer feel: If you’re looking for a firmer feel from your mattress and a design that keeps your spine aligned in all positions, the Saatva is the best option.

✅ You suffer from back pain: The Saatva does an excellent job of keeping the spine perfectly aligned and there’s extra support in the lumbar region.

Buy the Nectar if...

✅ You’re a side sleeper: The cushioning memory foam upper layer on the Nectar allows sleepers’ shoulders and hips to sink gently into the mattress, providing pressure relief an enough comfort for a restful night’s sleep for side sleepers.

✅ You’re on a tighter budget: The Nectar mattress is at the lower end of the mid-range bracket once you’ve taken one of the permanent discounts into account.

✅ You want more of a memory foam ‘hug’: Although the Nectar isn’t the softest mattress out there, it offers nice cushioning and sinkage around the shoulders and hips, leaving sleepers feel gently cradled and supported.