How to watch 'Towards Zero' online – stream Agatha Christie TV show from anywhere

"Towards Zero" is set in England in 1936. A famous tennis player, fresh from a scandalous divorce, opts to stay at the home of the wealthy family matriarch with his new wife - and his ex-wife. What could possibly go wrong? Well, that is for a detective beset with personal problems to solve.

"Towards Zero" - Dates, time, channel "Towards Zero" premieres on Sunday, March 2 on BBC One at 9.p.m. GMT (4 p.m. ET/ 1 p.m. PT). It is also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

BBC One/ BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

It might be Agatha Christie-by-numbers but after the success of "Murder is Easy" in 2023, you can't blame the BBC for going back to the well - and providing a top tier cast including Anjelica Huston (as Lady Tressilian) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (Neville Strange) for the ever-hungry audience for such shows.

And, if you like to spend your Sunday evenings watching dysfunctional members of the aristocracy plotting to kill each other, who can blame them? Over the course of three 60 minute episodes 'Towards Zero" ticks every box to bring you a Whodunnit that just about keeps to the right side of Who-cares-whodunnit.

"Towards Zero" premieres on BBC One on Sunday, March 2 and will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer.

"Towards Zero" will be available to watch on Britbox in the U.S. from Wednesday, April 16.

"Towards Zero" premieres on BBC One on Sunday, March 2 and will be available to stream FREE and in full on BBC iPlayer.

"Towards Zero" will be available to watch on Britbox in Canada from Wednesday, April 16.

"Towards Zero" will be arriving on Britbox in Australia with a release date TBA.

'Towards Zero' cast

Anjelica Huston as Camilla, Lady Tressilian

Oliver Jackson-Cohen as Neville Strange

Ella Lily Hyland as Audrey Strange

Mimi Keene as Kay Elliott-Strange

Jackie Clune as Mrs Barrett

Grace Doherty as Sylvia

Jack Farthing as Thomas Royde

Clarke Peters as Mr Treves

Matthew Rhys as Inspector Leach

Anjana Vasan as Mary Aldin

Alexander Cobb as DS Miller

Khalil Ben Gharbia as Louis Morel

Adam Hugill as Mac

Honor Davis-Pye as Young Audrey

Lee Wren as Young Nevile

James Brooker as Peter James

'Towards Zero' episode guide

Episode 01 – After a scandalous divorce, a tennis star, his ex-wife, and a volatile mix of guests converge on a coastal estate, where a troubled detective wrestles with his own despair.

E02 – After an explosive night, a shocking murder is discovered at the estate, and Detective Leach must find his purpose again if he is to uproot the dark secrets of Gull’s Point.

E03 – When the killer strikes again, Detective Leach is drawn into a toxic maze of deceit and dysfunction and must rediscover his deepest copper’s instincts if he is to find the truth.

'Towards Zero' FAQ

Where was "Towards Zero" filmed? The show was filmed in England, around Bristol and along the Devonshire coastline.

