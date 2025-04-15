Watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal: live stream Champions League quarter-final second leg

Reigning European champions Real Madrid face an uphill task if they hope to defend their crown and will need a huge performance on Wednesday, April 16, at the Bernabéu. Carlo Ancelotti’s side were blown away by Arsenal one week ago and will need to deliver a vastly improved display in front of their home fans.

Kicking off at 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET, expect a thrilling contest as Madrid will be looking to start fast and find an early goal.

Real Madrid vs Arsenal will be shown on Discovery+ in the U.K. and on Paramount+ in the U.S.. Find out how you can watch the Champions League clash for free below...

How to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal for free

Fans in Ireland can watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal for FREE on Virgin Media Play (geo-restricted). A stream of the Champions League game is also being shown for free on Tapmad (geo-restricted), an ad-free sports streaming service that doesn’t even require a registration.

Note: If you're abroad, you'll need use a VPN to access the game. We recommend NordVPN to unblock a free stream — it’s fast, secure, reliable and relatively cheap.

How to unblock Real Madrid vs Arsenal with a VPN

A good VPN will let you set your IP address to (almost) any country, so you can tune into any streaming service around the world. It's ideal if you're abroad.

There's a ton of VPNs around, but many are not particularly good or reliable. That's why we love NordVPN – it's secure and works with free streams.

Exclusive deal Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal There's a good reason you've heard lots of people recommend NordVPN – it's the best of its kind, outstanding at unblocking streaming services, highly secure and fast. You can also get 3 months free and if you don't like it after 30-days, NordVPN will give you your money back.

✅ Using a VPN to watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal is simple.

1. Sign up and install NordVPN (3 months free + 30 day trial)

2. Connect to an Irish server — open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select an Ireland-based server.

3. Go to Virgin Media Player and watch the free live stream!

Can I watch Real Madrid vs Arsenal free without cable?

Yes – if you consider using a free trial. The game will be shown on Paramount+ in the U.S. which offers a free 7-day trial.

A subscription to Paramount+ starts at $7.99/month, rising to $12.99 to remove ads. You can save on either package by committing to a yearly subscription.

Outside of the US? Use a VPN to watch Paramount Plus from abroad while you're away from home.

Champions League schedule

Tuesday, April 15

Quarter-finals

Aston Villa vs PSG (Agg 1-3)

Borussia Dortmund vs Barcelona (Agg 0-4)

Wednesday, April 16

Quarter-finals

Inter Milan vs Bayern Munich (Agg 2-1)

Real Madrid vs Arsenal plays (Agg 0-3)

Tuesday, April 29

Semi-finals

Saturday, May 31

Final

What is the Champions League? An annual club football competition organized by UEFA, the Champions League has been running since 1955 and is contested by top-division clubs across Europe. Attracting a huge television audience throughout the world, the final is consistently the most-watched sporting event in the world. This year the format was changed as 36 teams qualified for the initial league phase which was followed by a knockout phase. This will conclude with the final on Saturday, May 31, which will be played at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany.

Have Real Madrid or Arsenal ever won the Champions League? Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history. The Spanish giants have won the title a staggering 15 times, the most recent triumph coming last year as they beat Dortmund 2-0. Arsenal have never won the Champions League, coming closest back in 2006 when they lost to Barcelona.

