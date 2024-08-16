How to watch 'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience' online for free and from anywhere

"Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" sees five talented young Brits with zero K-Pop knowledge get pressed through the meat grinder that is SM Entertainment, which is led by Hee Jun Yoon, a music mogul who makes Simon Cowell look cuddly. Dear Alice is the name of the aspiring quintet, but will it be more a case of Dear Me?

Here's how to watch "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for free.

'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience' dates, time, channel "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" airs on BBC One at 5:15 p.m. BST each Saturday, starting August 17. It's also available to stream on BBC iPlayer.

FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

How do you go about discovering the next big boyband? Shows like "X Factor" and "Popstars: The Rivals" proved that successful groups can be manufactured out of complete strangers, but a small cluster of South Korean entertainment companies is now mass-producing them on an industrial scale, from BTS (currently starring in "Are You Sure?!") to Blackpink to Seventeen.

Hee Jun Yoon, who serves as the boys' mentor on "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience", cites Elton John, Wham!, and Duran Duran as three of her favorite British acts, and is clear that Dear Alice will be shaped by discipline, hard work, humility and soul-crushing weekly feedback sessions.

This is nothing like the boot camp sessions on "X Factor" or "America's Got Talent". It's showbiz as a military exercise, and the boys have 100 days to show that they've got what it takes.

"Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" is premieres on BBC One at 5:15 p.m. BST / 12:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 17. It will also stream for FREE on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience' in the U.S.?

There are no plans to air "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" in the U.S. as of yet.

How to watch 'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience' in the U.K.

If you live in the U.K., "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" will premiere on BBC One on Saturday, August 17 at 5:15 p.m. BST (12:15 p.m. ET / 9:15 a.m. PT). Episodes will air in the same slot each week.

They'll also be able to stream live and on-demand on BBC iPlayer.

Can I watch 'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience' in Canada?

Can I watch 'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience' in Australia?

Can I watch 'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experiencee' in New Zealand?

As with elsewhere around the globe, "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience" is not currently scheduled for broadcast in New Zealand.

'Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience' FAQ

Who are the members of Dear Alice? There are five members of Dear Alice (though due to illnesses and injuries, the boyband is forced to perform as a quartet at various moments of "Made in Korea: The K-Pop Experience"): Blaise Noon, a 19-year-old from London, Dexter Greenwood, a 22-year-old from London, James Sharp, a 23-year-old from Huddersfield, Olly Quinn, a 20-year-old from Sunderland, and Reese Carter, a 20-year-old from Wiltshire.