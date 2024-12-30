How to watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' online — stream from anywhere

"Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" is a brand new drama based on the tragic events of 1988 that killed 259 passengers and crew aboard Pan Am Flight 103 and 11 residents of a small Scottish town and the subsequent hunt for those responsible. 23 year old Flora Swire died in the disaster and this drama captures her family's efforts to discover who was responsible.

It's streaming on Peacock in the U.S., but if you're away, we'll explain how to watch Lockerbie: A Search for Truth online from anywhere with a VPN.

Partly-based on the book, "Lockerbie: A Father's Search for Justice" by Dr Jim Swire, Flora's father, the drama has attracted a degree of controversy due to its central contention that Abdelbaset al-Megrahi, the former Libyan intelligence agent convicted of the attack, was innocent.

The quest begins in December 1988 after a bomb in the luggage hold blows a hole in the side of the New York bound flight just over half an hour after take off (potentially in retaliation for the U.S. shooting down an Iran Air passenger flight earlier in the year) and follows Dr Swire's dogged pursuit of who might be to blame.

It stops off at the points where two suspects, Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah, are indicted, the efforts to bring them to trial, the trial itself in 2000 (where Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah was cleared), the efforts of the Megrahi family to clear his name, Dr Swire's growing belief that he may be innocent and the resulting stress and strain within his own family.

Read on and we'll show you how to watch "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" online from anywhere.

How to watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' in U.S.

NBC's streaming service Peacock is the exclusive place to watch "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" in the U.S.. It premieres on Thursday, January 2, 2025.

Peacock subscriptions start from only $7.99/month, rising to $13.99/month to remove the ads. Or get 12 months for the price of 10 on either tier by signing up for an annual plan.

Away from home? Don't despair. You can still watch "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" wherever you are with a VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' from anywhere

How to watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' from anywhere in the world

If "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" isn't streaming where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you are.

'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' streams by country

How to watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' in Canada

Canadians can catch "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" on Showcase. It will be available to stream from Tuesday, January 7, 2025.

How to watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' in the U.K.

"Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" will be available for Brits to stream from Thursday, January 2, 2025 on Sky.

How to watch 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' in Australia

New "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" is available to stream in Australia on Binge (7-day FREE trial) from Thursday, January 2, 2025 AEST.

'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' episode schedule

Episode 1: When Dr Jim Swire discovers his daughter, Flora, has been killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, he begins to search for answers. Desperate to know why this was allowed to happen, and exactly who was responsible, Jim starts to ruffle the feathers of authoritative figures in order to get them working.

When Dr Jim Swire discovers his daughter, Flora, has been killed in the bombing of Pan Am Flight 103, he begins to search for answers. Desperate to know why this was allowed to happen, and exactly who was responsible, Jim starts to ruffle the feathers of authoritative figures in order to get them working. Episode 2: As Jim continues his campaign for truth and justice, two suspects – Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah – are indicted for the bombing, believed to be Libyan Intelligence Agents. Now his focus has to shift to the fight to bring the men to trial.

As Jim continues his campaign for truth and justice, two suspects – Abdelbaset al-Megrahi and Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah – are indicted for the bombing, believed to be Libyan Intelligence Agents. Now his focus has to shift to the fight to bring the men to trial. Episode 3: Jumping forward to 2000 and the Lockerbie trial finally begins after 12 long years. But as the trial begins at Camp Zeist, a former US military base in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Jim begins to question the official evidence against the suspects. Have they got the right men for the crime?

Jumping forward to 2000 and the Lockerbie trial finally begins after 12 long years. But as the trial begins at Camp Zeist, a former US military base in Utrecht, The Netherlands, Jim begins to question the official evidence against the suspects. Have they got the right men for the crime? Episode 4: After coming to believe the authorities have got the wrong man behind the bombing, Jim grows closer to the convicted Abdelbaset al-Megrahi. Soon, he embeds himself within Megrahi’s appeal case, as well as the conspiracy theories swirling around it. But by doing so, Jim finds himself increasingly isolated from his family.

After coming to believe the authorities have got the wrong man behind the bombing, Jim grows closer to the convicted Abdelbaset al-Megrahi. Soon, he embeds himself within Megrahi’s appeal case, as well as the conspiracy theories swirling around it. But by doing so, Jim finds himself increasingly isolated from his family. Episode 5: It’s now 2009, over 21 years since the bombing, and Jim is left at a loss when Megrahi gives up on his appeal attempt. In return, the sickly Megrahi is released on compassionate grounds. Questioning everything he has come to believe, Jim wonders if he’ll ever know the truth about what happened.

Official 'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' trailer

'Lockerbie: A Search for Truth' cast

Colin Firth as Jim Swire

as Jim Swire Catherine McCormack as Jane Swire

as Jane Swire Sam Troughton as Murray Guthrie

as Murray Guthrie Mark Bonnar as Roderick McGill

as Roderick McGill Ardalan Esmaili as Abdulbaset al-Megrahi

as Abdulbaset al-Megrahi Mudar Abbara as Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah

as Al Amin Khalifa Fhimah Guy Henry as Paul Channon MP

as Paul Channon MP Nabil Al Raee as Colonel Gaddafi

as Colonel Gaddafi Jemma Carlton as Cathy Swire

as Cathy Swire Harry Redding as William Swire

as William Swire Rosanna Adams as Flora Swire

Where is convicted bomber Abdelbaset al-Megrahi now? Having been found guilty of 270 counts of murder by three Scottish judges and jailed for life on January 31, 2001. His first appeal was unsuccessful but he was released from Greenock Prison on compassionate grounds in 2009 and died in Libya of terminal prostate cancer in 2012.

Why is the Lockerbie disaster back in the news this year? "Lockerbie: A Search for Truth" hits the small screen as another Libyan, 72 year old Abu Agila Masud, faces trial in the U.S. in May this year facing three charges around assistance provided in making the bomb that caused so much devastation in 1988. As with the two men who faced trial previously, he denies all charges.

