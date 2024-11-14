How to watch 'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' online — stream the 'Harry Potter'-cake artistry TV show from anywhere

Who wants to see the making of a 2-foot-tall Whomping Willow cake? Or a couple of self-anointed Slytherins recover the Basilisk from the Chamber of Secrets? Get cozy with hosts James and Oliver Phelps (Fred and George Weasley) for season 1 of "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" is upon us!

Here's how to watch "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" online from anywhere with a VPN — and potentially for FREE.

Filmed on the original sets at Warner Bros. Studios, the "Harry Potter"-themed baking competition is a testament to the boundless creativity of the participants, each of whom is hoping to get off Platform 9 3/4 and make their way to the final at the Great Hall, via stops at Gringotts, Diagon Alley, the Forbidden Forest and Dumbledore's office.

As judges, Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef will channel their inner potions professors, while James and Oliver lay on the charm and anecdotes, between guest appearances from Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick), Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood) and Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley).

The winning team will receive the inaugural "Wizards of Baking" Cup, and the respect of Potterheads the world over. Here's how to watch and stream "Wizards of Baking" online and from anywhere.

How to watch 'Wizards of Baking' in the U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

"Wizards of Baking" premieres on Food Network at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, November 14. New episodes air in the same slot each week.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" 2024 online via several live TV streaming services, including Philo, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV.

Philo is by far the cheapest among these if you only want to watch "Wizards of Baking", but it has limited channels and features compared to alternatives. So make sure to check out our guide to the best cable TV alternatives so you can make an informed decision.

You also have the option to watch "Wizards of Baking" on the Max streaming service.

If you're outside of the U.S. but have one of these subscriptions, you can watch "Wizards of Baking" by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Philo is a streaming service that offers a selection of live and on-demand television channels. It includes various cable channels, including popular networks like AMC, HGTV, Food Network, and Discovery Channel, among others. Philo is known for its affordability compared to traditional cable TV packages, as it offers a lower monthly subscription fee of $28 a month.

Try Philo now with a 7-day free trial.

Sling TV offers live TV at an affordable price. Both the Sling Blue and Sling Orange packages includes Food Network in their channel lineups. Other networks vary between the two plans, including ESPN, AMC, Bravo, HGTV, Lifetime and USA. New subscribers currently get their first month half price.

Max prices start at $9.99/month if you don't mind ads, going to $16.99/month for ad-free and $20.99/month if you want the option to watch content on up to four devices and in 4K. For even better value, you can pay for a whole year upfront and effectively get 12 months for the price of 10 on any of its tiers.

Watch 'Wizards of Baking' from anywhere in the world

If the Harry Potter-themed baking show isn't airing where you're currently located, that doesn't mean you have to miss the show while you're away from home. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream it from wherever you are.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN you can get right now is NordVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. You can try it risk-free for 30 days if you take advantage of NordVPN's no-quibble money-back guarantee.

Exclusive deal There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 6,000 servers across 111 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. and want to view an American service, you'd select a U.S. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the show. Head to your streaming service app and watch "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" online from wherever you are.

Where to watch 'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can watch "Wizards of Baking" on the Crave streaming service. The series premieres on Thursday, November 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Crave subscriptions start at $9.99/month for its Basic plan (720p video, includes ads) all the way up to $22/month for Premium (ad-free, 4K, downloadable shows).

Those on vacation away from Canada will need one of the best VPNs to log in back home to use Crave, as it will otherwise be geo-blocked.

How to watch 'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

“Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking” will air on Prime Video in the U.K and Ireland.

It will premiere on Prime Video in the U.K. from December 17 with the sixth and final episode dropping on Christmas Eve, December 24.

If you are an American or Canadian across the pond for work or on vacation you can catch the show now by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Can I watch 'Wizards of Baking' in Australia?

There are currently no plans to air "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking" in Australia, but if you're Down Under from the U.S. or Canada, you can catch the show by using a VPN, such as NordVPN.

'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' guests

Warwick Davis (Professor Flitwick)

Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood)

Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley)

'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' trailer

OFFICIAL TRAILER: Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking | Food Network - YouTube Watch On

'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' episode guide

Episode 1 – Platform 9 3/4 (Nov. 14)

Hosts James and Oliver Phelps welcome nine pairs of gifted professional pastry chefs and cake artists to Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios, home to the iconic sets of the Harry Potter films. For their first challenge, the bakers must create an edible showpiece that is at least 2 feet tall, includes at least one magical effect, and tells the story of their shared love of Harry Potter. Plus, each team member must make a tasting element that showcases their individual specialty. Expert culinary judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef decide which bakers will earn a ticket to board the Hogwarts Express train to the next challenge!

Episode 2 – Gringotts Wizarding Bank (Nov. 21)

The remaining teams enter the breathtaking world of Gringotts Wizarding Bank to face off in three head-to-head battles. Hosts James and Oliver Phelps ask the bakers to create 3-foot showpieces inspired by the resplendent main hall, the network of tunnels and carts, and the underground vaults. The creations must also include at least one enchanting effect and two tasting elements, plus a surprise hidden treasure! Judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef are joined by Harry Potter alumnus Warwick Davis to decide the winner, and one team will be sent home.

Episode 3 – Diagon Alley (Nov. 28)

In a salute to the famed Diagon Alley, hosts James and Oliver Phelps ask each team to create fifty identical handheld desserts, inspired by one of the many different shops, and feed them to a crowd of eager Harry Potter fans on the actual set. The bakers must present their desserts in a way that highlights an interactive, magical effect. The Potter fans will vote for a winner, while judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef decide which team must leave the competition.

Episode 4 – The Forbidden Forest (Dec. 5)

Inspired by the legendary Forbidden Forest outside Hogwarts, hosts James and Oliver Phelps challenge the baking teams to create a 3-foot-tall grand showpiece that celebrates the dark arts. Plus, one of the two tasting elements must have at least 10 layers and feature an enchanting effect that appears to defy gravity! Judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef are joined by Harry Potter alumna Evanna Lynch.

Episode 5 – Dumbledore's Office (Dec. 12)

It's the semi-finals, and the remaining teams must draw inspiration from the office of headmaster Albus Dumbledore's office, which houses many iconic items from Harry Potter lore. And since the office is also home to Fawkes the Phoenix, hosts James and Oliver Phelps request that part of each team's 4-foot-tall showpiece should appear to be transforming from one thing to another. Plus, the tasting elements must highlight two of the four pillars of flavor: sweet, sour, spicy and salty. Harry Potter alumna Bonnie Wright joins judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef to decide which teams will go on to the final showdown.

Episode 6 – The Great Hall (Dec. 19)

It's the final showdown in the illustrious Great Hall, and hosts James and Oliver Phelps challenge the teams to create a showpiece that reaches at least 6 feet tall and commemorates at least one event that takes place in the Great Hall. The bakers must also include two enchanting culinary effects and incorporate at least two tasting elements. Surprises unfold throughout the finale, including the return of guest judges Warwick Davis, Evanna Lynch and Bonnie Wright, who join judges Carla Hall and Jozef Youssef to crown the first-ever Wizards of Baking champions among a crowd of ecstatic Harry Potter fans.

More from Tom's Guide